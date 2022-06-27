ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Phoenix and Tucson don't want to enforce Arizona abortion law

By Jessica Boehm
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
 3 days ago

Following the historic reversal of Roe v. Wade , Arizona's abortion law will soon get much stricter. But the state's two largest cities want no part in enforcing them.

Why it matters: Arizona's latest abortion law, which will take effect in September, will criminalize doctors who perform abortions after 15 weeks.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who oversees the largest police department in the state, tells Axios she has "no interest in criminalizing health care providers" and is working with the city's attorneys to find the "most effective ways to protect our residents and women's health care."

The Tucson City Council voted earlier this month to instruct its police department not to arrest people violating state laws restricting abortion, Tucson.com reports .

What she's saying: "We have violent criminals out there shooting at our citizens. We need to put our resources where they make sense. Investigating and arresting medical professionals is not a good use of resources," Gallego says.

The big picture: Abortion is the latest pressure point in a long-strained relationship between the conservative state government and Democrat-controlled Phoenix and Tucson.

Context: The Phoenix and Tucson city councils often disagree with state policies and try to find ways to counteract them, like withholding enforcement resources or dedicating funds to programs that minimize state law's impacts.

Yes, but: State lawmakers usually pass new bills making those city policies illegal.

The bottom line: Even if some city police departments won't assist, the state will find ways to enforce abortion laws, either through other law enforcement agencies or through the state medical licensing board.

Comments / 12

Sandia Charlie
2d ago

The leaders of these cities should be arrested for causing anarchy and failing to fulfill job responsibilities if they don't enforce the state law.

Reply
15
J.J Jonas
2d ago

Is there any doubt we're under a communist regime, that refuses to abide by the law of the land ?

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Arizona top prosecutor says territorial law banning abortion is in effect

The four Republican candidates for Arizona governor squared off in the only televised primary debate. Arizona top prosecutor says territorial law banning abortion is in effect. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says abortion is illegal in Arizona right now unless the mother's health is in danger. MCAO fires top prosecutor who...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona Governor signs legislation for boost in kinship care stipend

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a legislation for grandparents and relatives to receive a boost in monthly stipends if they are raising children in kinship care. “Today I signed H.B. 2274 to bring much needed support to kinship families in Arizona – especially grandparents who have...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson sees #1 largest monthly rent increase for July

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased 3.8% in July, and have increased sharply by 22.2% in comparison to the same time last year. The Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation is evaluated in the report. Tucson rents increase sharply over...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Gallego
KOLD-TV

Delay in Arizona abortion law creates confusion, chaos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, what’s the law in Arizona?. No one, not even the Arizona State Attorney General, Mark Brnovich knows for sure. And that’s because Arizona has two abortion laws on the books. Gov....
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

The process of buying an AR-15-style rifle in Arizona

The AR-15-style rifles are used commonly in Arizona for sport, but their purpose has been put in question after they’ve been used in multiple mass shootings across the country, including the massacre in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. ABC15 got a look at the process to buy one of...
AZFamily

Collateral Damage: Arizona drug dealers becoming arms dealers online

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley detectives say they are seeing a disturbing trend on popular apps like Snapchat, where drug dealers are cross-marketing as arms dealers, selling illegal guns and accessories, amplifying the danger to our community. We’re talking about small online buys that can do some serious damage by...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Phoenix City Council#Abortion Laws#The Tucson City Council#Tucson Com#Democrat
Axios Phoenix

How Arizona's constitutional right to privacy could impact abortion access

Unlike the U.S. Constitution, the Arizona Constitution includes an explicit right to privacy, which experts say will play a role in anticipated legal challenges of Arizona's restrictive new abortion laws. Why it matters: A barrage of litigation is expected in the coming weeks and months to determine what the future of abortion will look like in the state. Catch up quick: Roe v. Wade created a federal right to abortion based on the implied right to privacy in the 14th Amendment. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned its precedent, individual states can impose abortion restrictions. The state legislature...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

STATS: Gun violence in Arizona, across the country

Gun violence is a rampant issue in our communities and takes thousands of lives each year. While gun laws are a very dividing issue across the country, one thing we can all agree on is the need for safer communities. ABC15 is taking a look at current gun laws in...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Women Eye Mexico for Abortions, Amid Conflicting Advice

Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, a Democratic state senator from Tucson, was in Los Angeles late last month cheering on her 15-year-old daughter at a volleyball match when she was struck with a sudden realization. “People in this country have no idea what’s coming their way,” she thought to herself solemnly, gazing...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Report: Arizona hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The federal government is beginning to take action against hospitals not complying with pricing transparency laws. This month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued two civil penalties to hospitals in Georgia, totaling more than a million dollars, for non-compliance, and the agency says it will continue to investigate hospitals around the country to make sure consumers have all the information they are entitled to.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

What candidates for Arizona governor, secretary of state, attorney general say about 2020 election

Editor's Note: Arizona Agenda is a political insider newsletter that focuses on the effects of political decisions and the people behind them. Its goal is to help Arizonans better understand the state’s political scene and how the government works so they can make informed decisions and hold their leaders to account. To learn more, visit arizonaagenda.substack.com.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix’s Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county, while Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California’s Inland Empire had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
102
Followers
57
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy