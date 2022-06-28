ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Suspect At Large After Maryland Shooting: St. Mary's County Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dY72t_0gONflF000
Maryland State Police helicopter. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A 43-year-old man had to be airlifted to a Maryland hospital after being shot by a suspect who remains at large in the region, police said.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stretch of the 21400 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, June 24, where there was a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, troopers were able to locate the victim - whose name has not been released - suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was flown to a local trauma center for treatment, according to a spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were released by the spokesperson on Tuesday, June 28.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Austin Schultz by calling (301) 475-4200 ext 71953 or emailing Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Calvert Jury Convict Caregiver Of Abusing Elderly Patient

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On June 30, 2022, a Calvert County jury convicted Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley of Owings of 2 counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. The jury deliberated a mere 44 minutes before returning its verdict. The Defendant was the primary...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Lexington Park, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#St Mary#Exquisite Court
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Drug Arrest- On June 13, 2022, DFC. Raley arrested David Richard Speakman, age 28 of Leonardtown, on outstanding warrants for his arrest for Failure to Appear/Escape, Assault and Resisting Arrest. Upon arrival at the detention center, suspected Suboxone strips were located in the sole of Speakman’s shoe. Speakman was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Introduce Contraband at Detention Center.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Two arrested riding ATVs recklessly, drugs found

In response to numerous citizen complaints regarding off-road vehicles (ATVs & dirt bikes) operating recklessly in the roadways, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Unit conducted a special enforcement effort on June 29 in Waldorf. Officers were made aware that off-road vehicles were being operated recklessly in the area of St. Thomas Drive, Village Street, […]
WALDORF, MD
firststateupdate.com

Young Maryland Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
CAMDEN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

33-year-old FedEx employee arrested in shooting death of Fairfax City nonprofit founder

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A man was arrested in connection to the homicide of 32-year-old DonorSee founder Gret Glyer, according to Fairfax City Police officials. Joshua Danehower, 33, of Arlington, Va., was arrested at Dulles International Airport Tuesday night. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Glyer's death, according to police. Danehower is being held at Fairfax Adult Detention Center without bond.
FAIRFAX, VA
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 20, 2022 – June 26, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,399 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-35400. On June 20, 2022, DFC R. Evans responded to the 12600 block of...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy