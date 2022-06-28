Suspect At Large After Maryland Shooting: St. Mary's County Sheriff

Maryland State Police helicopter. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A 43-year-old man had to be airlifted to a Maryland hospital after being shot by a suspect who remains at large in the region, police said.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stretch of the 21400 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, June 24, where there was a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, troopers were able to locate the victim - whose name has not been released - suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was flown to a local trauma center for treatment, according to a spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were released by the spokesperson on Tuesday, June 28.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Austin Schultz by calling (301) 475-4200 ext 71953 or emailing Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

