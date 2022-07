MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Residents of Muskingum County are now able to apply for state money to repair or replace failing home sewage treatment systems. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is making $129,000 available to the county to cover 100 percent of the costs as homeowners may qualify for one of three tiers of funding, depending on the size of their household and incomes. Financial assistance is on a first come first serve basis. There’s no penalty for requesting funding and it begins with filling out an application.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO