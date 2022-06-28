Bicyclist, 68, hit by car in New Canaan, police say

BRIDGEPORT — Police said they made two arrests Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that left a New York man in critical condition. Faruq Ishan Santos, 28, a convicted felon, was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and risk of injury to a minor, among other offenses, police said. He was in custody on $250,000 bail early Thursday and was scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in Bridgeport later in the day.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO