Bicyclist, 68, hit by car in New Canaan, police say

MERIDEN — A bicyclist was airlifted to an area trauma unit after he was badly injured in a crash with a car Friday afternoon, according to the Meriden Police Department. Police were called to a crash involving a car and bicycle on East Main Street at around 4 p.m., Lt. Darrin McKay said in an email.
BRIDGEPORT — A city mother is in custody after police said she left her two toddlers in her locked car while she got her nails done. Police said the boys, ages 1 and 4, were found unconscious in the backseat of the car. Tiffany Covington, 28, of Eagle Street,...
MILFORD — Two people have died after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Milford, State Police said Thursday afternoon. The multi-car crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday near Exit 36, Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno said. All northbound lanes were shut down for hours as troopers gathered evidence for an investigation. The highway reopened by 11 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. They now are one step closer to giving her a name. Authorities visited State Street Cemetery in Hamden Friday to take samples from the woman’s body, according to East Haven police Capt. Joe Murgo. He plans to send...
DEEP RIVER — A local man accused of cursing at an 11-year-old boy and pushing him off his bicycle this week told state troopers the child “deserved it,” according to a police report of the incident. Jameson Chapman, 48, of Deep River, was on probation for his...
BRIDGEPORT — Interstate 95 has reopened after a rollover crash Friday morning, the state Department of Transportation says. The northbound lanes were closed between exits 27A and 28, the DOT said. The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. According to the state police, 911 callers said someone may have been...
WINCHESTER — Police say they have arrested one man and are looking for a second person in connection with two alleged brazen armed daytime attempted home invasions that led to a bystander sustaining a broken arm Wednesday. Police said they received a 911 call about 6 p.m. reporting that...
Officials have identified a body found in Candlewood Lake as a 20-year-old Fairfield County man who went missing while swimming last week. Denis Junio Rodrigues Pio, of Bridgeport, was identified as the man who went missing in the lake near Chicken Rock in Brookfield on the night of Friday, June 24, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Thursday, June 30.
HARTFORD — Two teenagers were shot early Friday, police said. Both boys are 17 and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert. A ShotSpotter activation alerted police to the shooting on Barbour Street in the North End about 4:20 a.m. When...
REDDING — Police have identified 30-year-old Elrick Mora as the Danbury resident killed in the early Monday morning crash on Route 53. Officers responded to a report of an accident north of John Read Middle School shortly after 2 a.m. June 27, and found a heavily damaged 1993 Honda Civic coupe in the roadway.
STAMFORD — A city man was allegedly hoarding stolen guns and a stash of drugs inside two cars abandoned in an apartment parking lot on Stamford’s West Side, according to police. Jonathan Gomez, 32, was arrested on numerous felony charges Tuesday following a brief car chase around the...
NEW HAVEN — If someone calls claiming to be a New Haven police officer and asks you to pay a fine, it’s a scam, authorities warned residents on Friday. The caller tells the residents they missed a court date or jury duty and instruct them to pay a fine.
GOSHEN — A 28-year-old Torrington man died in a motorcycle crash on North Street early Wednesday, according to police. Connecticut State Police said Travis Raymond suffered fatal injuries in a crash on the 100 block of North Street around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Raymond was riding a motorcycle...
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they made two arrests Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that left a New York man in critical condition. Faruq Ishan Santos, 28, a convicted felon, was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and risk of injury to a minor, among other offenses, police said. He was in custody on $250,000 bail early Thursday and was scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in Bridgeport later in the day.
NEWTOWN — Police are investigating two motorcycle crashes that led to the deaths of two young men. The first happened around 10:50 p.m. June 24, in the area of 87 Riverside Road, where officers found a motorcycle that had gone off the road. The operator — identified as 24-year-old...
DURHAM — Troopers arrested a Middletown man after he stole a truck and tried to lead them on a chase, state police said. Michael Rascati, 34, of Labella Circle, was arrested on 11 charges, including first-degree larceny, reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit, police said Wednesday. He also had illegal drugs on him, they said.
DEEP RIVER — A 48-year-old local man accused of assaulting a child was captured on video cursing at the boy and pushing him off his bicycle in the middle of the road. Videos obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media show Deep River resident Jameson Chapman cursing and yelling at the boy to “get the (expletive) out of town.” “Did you grow up in Connecticut? No? Get the (expletive) out of my town,” Chapman can be heard yelling in one video.
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on a roadway in a residential area of the region. It happened around 7:25 p.m. Sunday, June 25 in Dutchess County on River Road North in the town of Wappinger. Troopers were dispatched by Dutchess County 91 for a rollover crash with an...
