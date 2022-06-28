Overton Report Experiences the Pushback For Reporting Honestly

In 1860, southern slave owners began preparations for the eventual election of Abraham Lincoln. Despite Lincoln’s shortcomings he was viewed by the slave owners as the man who believed in “Negro equality.” Lincoln was the president that would stop the expansion of slavery and this would be the reason to leave the Union. It turned into a movement for secession in Charleston, South Carolina that was called the 1860 Association. This group of slave-minded plantation owners printed thousands of copies of pamphlets that incited waves of racial hatred at the prospect of slavery being ended. Their short book was titled, “The Doom of Slavery in the Union.” In early November of 1860, crowds of crazed racists marched in the streets of Charleston angry that Lincoln had won the election. They carried lanterns and torches and fired off fireworks. Meanwhile, a racist newspaper carried the announcement that Lincoln had won as if it were a “funeral notice.”

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO