ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Overton Report Experiences the Pushback For Reporting Honestly

By David Hucks
myrtlebeachsc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Allen is the publisher of the Overton Report. This media publication puts sunlight on all matters S.C. government. Allen is a conservative. His reporting is also very conservative. This past week, McClatchy News’ “THE STATE NEWSPAPER” did everything it could to paint Allen as an...

myrtlebeachsc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Charleston port dispute has maritime commissioner calling on Biden to step in

A Federal Maritime Commission member is asking President Joe Biden to intervene in a labor dispute at the Port of Charleston's newest shipping terminal, saying the disagreement is contributing to the nation's supply chain snarls. Commissioner Louis Sola asked Biden to "examine this situation in South Carolina closely and pursue...
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinatails.org

South Carolina Needs a Good SLAPP Law

In late May, the Judiciary Committee of the North Carolina State Assembly approved a legislative bill, which would allow for early dismissal of lawsuits making libel or other claims that are meant to shut down discussion of important public issues. The bill is now due to be considered by the...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
WBTW News13

New data shows South Carolina abortions surged in 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of abortions reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control surged in 2021, according to newly released information from the state agency. The 2021 report comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and place decisions on abortion laws with states. […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Soda City Biz WIRE

Publications name Josh Vann as a leading real estate attorney in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. – SC Biz News has included Josh Vann, a partner with Morton & Gettys law firm, to their new "Power List – Real Estate Attorneys." Josh's law practice is focused on commercial real estate and development and real estate finance. He deals with all aspects of a project, from acquisition to financing, to commercial leasing and regulatory and administrative approvals.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

These new South Carolina laws go into effect today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A handful of laws from two legislative sessions - both 2021 and 2022 - are expected to go into effect on Friday, July 1 - and their impacts are wide-ranging. Among the most talked-about law changes in South Carolina actually comes out of the previous legislative...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Allen
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Charleston area hospitals under regulatory scrutiny

Charleston’s Roper Hospital has been found to not comply with federal standards for infection control and sterilization of surgical instruments and how the hospital monitors compliance with both, according to media reports. The sterilization offenses aren’t the worst of its kind and shouldn’t discredit the facility, Roper St. Francis Healthcare CEO Jeffrey P. DiLisi said, and measures are being taken to fix the issues.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The Overton Report#Mcclatchy News#The College Of Charleston#Main Stream Media#Myrtlebeachsc News#Howev
carolinatails.org

Historic Win for Animals, Advocacy and Freedom of Speech!

A HORSE CARRIAGE COMPANY’S LAWSUIT AGAINST ANIMAL ADVOCATES COLLAPSES IN COURT. Charleston Animal Society and other animal advocacy organizations and individuals won a major lawsuit brought against them to intimidate and stifle their efforts to bring humane reform to Charleston’s carriage tourist attraction. This was a win for animals, advocacy and freedom of speech!
WCBD Count on 2

Melvin takes over as leader at SC Ports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Barbara Melvin began her new role as leader of the South Carolina Ports Authority on Friday. Melvin takes over as the SC Ports’ new president and CEO just weeks after longtime leader Jim Newsome retired in June. Leaders with the port said Melvin has served in a variety of roles over […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

Results are in after South Carolina primary runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For some political races in the Palmetto State, Tuesday marked another round on the ballots before the midterm elections in November. South Carolina's primaries ended Tuesday with only two statewide runoffs, one for each party. Republicans chose their candidate for the open Education Superintendent office, while...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
saobserver.com

‘FAKE HISTORY HAS BEEN A BIG PROBLEM IN THE COUNTRY FOR YEARS…’

In 1860, southern slave owners began preparations for the eventual election of Abraham Lincoln. Despite Lincoln’s shortcomings he was viewed by the slave owners as the man who believed in “Negro equality.” Lincoln was the president that would stop the expansion of slavery and this would be the reason to leave the Union. It turned into a movement for secession in Charleston, South Carolina that was called the 1860 Association. This group of slave-minded plantation owners printed thousands of copies of pamphlets that incited waves of racial hatred at the prospect of slavery being ended. Their short book was titled, “The Doom of Slavery in the Union.” In early November of 1860, crowds of crazed racists marched in the streets of Charleston angry that Lincoln had won the election. They carried lanterns and torches and fired off fireworks. Meanwhile, a racist newspaper carried the announcement that Lincoln had won as if it were a “funeral notice.”
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy