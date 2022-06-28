Inmate Missing from Community Correctional Facility

Tickets to Nebraska volleyball’s annual Red-White Scrimmage will go on sale Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. (CT). The Huskers will host their annual scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Tickets can be purchased for $10 online at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the ticket office or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for the best chance at securing seats quickly. Earlier this month, the Huskers announced their full 2022 schedule on Huskers.com. Start times and TV information for all matches will be added to the Huskers.com schedule page as they become known.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO