Fourth of July In Southwestern Indiana

By Diane Braun
macaronikid.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are links with information about Independence Day Celebrations in our area:. **...

evansville.macaronikid.com

Comments / 1

WEHT/WTVW

Drought in Indiana: June 2012 vs June 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm spring, the summer of 2012 was one for the record books with record high temperatures above 100° and record dry conditions that brought extreme drought to Indiana. We have had a dry June this year and some hot days mixed in there, but how does it compare to the June […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana Red Flag candidate held on $200k bond in gun case

IMPD gun crimes investigators tell Fox 59 News that Geozeff Graham is suspected in at least five random and targeted shootings in Indianapolis since April in which no one was hurt but yet he’s facing a Red Flag court order and is being held on a $200,000 bond. Graham was arrested Tuesday in Whitestown on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Indiana grants $500,000 to domestic violence shelters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $500,000 in grant funding to 26 non-profits to provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents. The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Social Services...
INDIANA STATE
#Southwestern Indiana#Independence Day#Fourth Of July
indyschild.com

8 Unique Animal Encounters in Central Indiana

Most children love animals: Their wet noses, soft fur, and sometimes silly antics can provide hours of fun and education. It’s fun to see animals in real life, and fortunately for us Hoosiers, we have many opportunities to encounter animals up close. Many of the animal encounters across Indiana are a part of conservation efforts, and not only can families learn more about wild animals, farm animals and pets, they can enjoy the time together in an afternoon of furry (or scaly) fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana lawmakers weigh THC regulations, marijuana decriminalization

Indiana lawmakers this summer and fall will discuss potential regulations for THC products, as well as possible decriminalization of marijuana. Whether those deliberations will result in forward momentum is still undetermined as legislation often fails to materialize from these interim meetings. The public health summer study committee will focus on...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana is not a very independent state, recent study from Wallethub

Indiana is not a very independent state, according to a recent study from Wallethub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. They ranked Indiana 42nd. They say the state ranked 35th...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

There’s more phone scams claiming victims in parts of Indiana

There’s more phone scams claiming victims in parts of Indiana. Fishers is one of the areas where several people have reported calls from random numbers saying the person has a warrant out for their arrest, and to send gift cards to clear their name. Police call it a failry...
FISHERS, IN
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL

