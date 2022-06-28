ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalona, IA

Golden Hawk Girls Claw ‘Cats For Comeback Win; Baseball Beaten on Senior Night

By Zach Ulin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a varsity split for the Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams Monday when they hosted Durant in Wellman and Kalona in River Valley Conference play. The Golden Hawk baseball team was beaten on Senior Night 13-10 at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman. The Hawks fell behind 8-0 after four...

kciiradio.com

Huskies Host Ravens in Playoff Opener

It’s an all-KCII area Class 1A regional softball contest to start playoff season Friday when the Highland Huskies host the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Highland wrapped up the regular season at 19-8 overall 13-3 in the Superconference north, finishing second in the division. They were 11-1 winners Thursday over Columbus in their last action. For the season, the Huskies are hitting .328 as a team with seven players at .300 or better, led by Sarah Burton’s .489 average with 45 total hits and 43 runs scored. Payton Brun has driven in a team best 25. In the circle, Highland has a team ERA of 2.89 with Grace Batcheller and Jessica Kraus combining for 28 appearances, a 19-8 record and 2.91ERA.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskies Make Statement Against Savages; Collect 20th Victory

In a marquee matchup between KCII area baseball teams the Highland Huskies scored a road win over the Sigourney Savages 14-1 in five innings Wednesday. Highland was dominant, scoring once in the first, five times in each of the second and third innings and posting a three spot in the fifth. Sigourney got their lone tally in the fifth. At the plate, the Huskies pounded out 16 hits, with three each from Connor Grinstead, Tyler Thompson and Brenton Bonebrake. Luke Miller drove in three runs, Kaige Vonnahme and Logan Bonebrake each had two RBI, with Logan Bonebrake smacking a homer. Chase Schultz got the win on the mound, going four frames, giving up three hits, one run and striking out six. Highland is now 20-3 this year with Sigourney falling to 17-5. Both teams get ready to open the 1A playoffs this weekend.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Rempel Walk-off Saves Ravens

The final regular season contest of the year for the Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team had more twists and turns than the entire schedule leading up to it, with the Ravens scoring a 15-12 walk-off win over Danville. The game belonged to Hillcrest early as they built an 11-0 lead, and batted through the order twice in the first four frames, with one run in the first, five in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth, sitting within three outs of ending action early with the mercy rule. Luke Schrock piled up three early RBI with Jace Rempel, Seth Ours, and Noah Miller all driving in one as Hillcrest used timely hitting to capitalize on 14 free batters awarded by Bears through walks, errors and hit batters. In the fifth, the script flipped.
DANVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Bears Wrap Regular Season Thursday

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team finishes up their Southeast Iowa Superconference slate Thursday when they host the Danville Bears in Kalona. The Ravens come into the game with an overall record of 10-10 and winners of three straight after a 6-3 win over Winfield-Mt. Union Tuesday. The Ravens are hitting .239 as a team, led by Luke Schrock’s .377 average with 29 total hits and 24 runs scored. Seth Ours holds the team lead with 18 RBI. On the mound, the Hillcrest team ERA is 4.07 with Luke Schrock and Ours at 6-4 on the season with a combined 3.15 ERA. Jace Rempel is 2-0 with a 0.89. Danville stands at 3-13 on the year after an 11-4 loss to West Burlington Monday. The Bears are hitting .208 this year with Henry Bellrichard at .333. Their team ERA is 5.92 with Jaden Bauer at 2.85 with a 3-2 overall record. Hillcrest has won 10 of the previous 13 in the series and five straight including a 10-5 win in 2021. You can hear all of the action live Thursday from the campus of Hillcrest Academy, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30 and first pitch at 7p.m. on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Lions Get Out Brooms Against Wapello

It was a successful close to Southeast Iowa Super Conference play for the Lone Tree baseball and softball teams on Tuesday when they swept a pair of home games against Wapello. The Lion baseball squad trailed 2-1 in the sixth when they put up a five spot in that frame...
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Sweep Bellevue; Baseball Offense, Knebel Pitching KO Comets

The Cedar Rapids metro area enjoyed a pair of stellar performances from the Mid-Prairie summer sports programs Tuesday in a River Valley Conference sweep of the Bellevue Comets. At Mount Mercy University, the Golden Hawk baseball team was an 11-3 winner. Bellevue scored two in the first to grab the early lead. After a Mid-Prairie run in the bottom half things stayed 2-1 Comets until the fourth when the Golden Hawk offense came to life with five in the frame, two more in the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 10-2, more than enough for the pitching and defense on the night. Mid-Prairie pounded out eight hits, led by a pair of doubles from Tyler Helmuth and a Brady Weber triple. Karson Grout, Alex Bean and Collin Miller each had two RBI with Will Cavanagh, Grout and Camron Pickard all scoring twice. Brock Harland was the winning pitcher, working four innings, giving up four hits, two unearned runs, walking three and striking out five. The Golden Hawks are now 14-10 for the year and entertain Washington Wednesday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Host Demon Baseball Wednesday

The latest chapter of the Washington and Mid-Prairie baseball rivalry is scheduled for Wednesday in Wellman when the Demons pay the Golden Hawks a visit. Washington comes into the contest with a record of 5-16 after dropping five straight including both ends of a doubleheader to Fairfield Monday. The Demons are hitting .234 collectively with four players over .300 led by Kole Williams at .379 with 25 hits and 19 RBI. The Washington team ERA is 5.63 with Isaac Vetter at 2-1 this year with a 4.09. Ethan Patterson, Luke Beenblossom, and Ethan Zieglowsky all have pitching wins this season.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Wolves Split Twin Bill

Hillcrest Academy hosted Superconference baseball and softball action Tuesday as the Ravens entertained the visiting Winfield-Mt. Union teams on Senior Night. The Wolves spoiled the Raven girls’ celebration in an 11-7 win. WMU got out of the gates quickly, scoring twice in the first with Josie Nelson and Anna Anderson scoring on RBI hits from Jobey Malone and Makia Lower. In the second, the Wolves batted around putting a four spot on the board with six total hits including RBI from Keely Malone, Jobie Malone and Lower to build a 6-0 advantage. Hillcrest countered with two in the bottom half to climb within four as Morgyn Nafziger and Esther Hughes came around to score. The Wolves answer was swift, batting through the lineup again with four runs in the fourth. They would add another in the fifth to make it 11-2 and that’s where the score stood until the seventh when the Ravens would catch fire. Hillcrest sent all nine to the plate, scoring five times on five hits in the frame to pull within 11-7 before WMU recorded the final out. After the contest, WMU head coach Scott McCarty talked about his team’s play overall and individual standouts. “Makia Lower did what she needed to do with the stick and what the team needs. I didn’t realize that she went five for five so good for her. Those are always fun nights. For about 6 1/3 innings she was pretty dominant in the circle. Great night for her. Keely Malone did a really nice job for us out in center field. Anna (Anderson) does a nice job for us behind the plate. Melina Oepping, she hits the ball pretty well. She drew a walk, she was able to get on. What a way to cap the regular season, for our girls to end on a winning note as we move into our district game on Friday.”
WINFIELD, IA
WHO 13

SEP’s Proctor, 5-star tackle, commits to Iowa

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has his next step – and, like his former Southeast Polk teammate, Xavier Nwankpa, Proctor will stay in the black and gold. Proctor announced his commitment to the University of Iowa on Twitter at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. The 6’8″, 335-pound Proctor chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama. Proctor says […]
IOWA CITY, IA
weareiowa.com

6-on-6 basketball: A beloved Iowa tradition

IOWA, USA — Six-on-six girls basketball in Iowa dates all the way back to the 1890s. "Not long after 1920 is when we held the first girl's state high school tournament here in Iowa and it was the first hosted anywhere in the nation," said Dr. Jennifer Sterling, a lecturer in the department of American Studies at the University of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Gardner Wins in Orlando

Iowa Elite and Midwest Elite Miss United States Agriculture Shelly Gardner is back home after a recent trip to Orlando, Florida, on June 24 & 25, to compete in the National Miss United States Agriculture Pageant. Gardner excelled at the event and won her division’s area of competition of interview...
ORLANDO, FL
kciiradio.com

D. Norman Boshart

Funeral service for 86-year-old D. Norman Boshart of Wayland will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wayland. Burial will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7p.m. Tuesday, July 5th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Cemetery and Wayland First Responders. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for the arrangements.
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Upcoming Fireworks Displays in Southeast Iowa

There are several opportunities to view fireworks this upcoming Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, July 4, several towns will be...
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts

Graveside services for 91-year-old Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, July 16th at Oregon Township Cemetery. Services will be followed by a meal at the Ainsworth Community Church. Friends and family are invited. Memorials may be directed to Ainsworth First Responders and the Ainsworth Community Church. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland Road Detour Has Ended

The detour that started back in April on W55 (Wayland Road) between Highway 78 and 320th Street has ended. Box culvert replacement and shoulder widening are now completed. The asphalt contractor was able to do the widening needed and to get the first lift of asphalt down. Drivers should note there are no pavement markings at this time.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
rcreader.com

African American Museum of Iowa Brings National Attention to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (July 1, 2022) — The African American Museum of Iowa’s $5M capital campaign was mentioned in a segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. The show’s segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” featured host Seth Meyers delivering the set up: “The African American Museum of Iowa is planning a $5M renovation” and comedian Amber Ruffin the punch line: “That’s how much it costs to pick it up and put it anywhere else.” While Meyers’s and Ruffin's quip played for laughs, the African American Museum of Iowa is indeed embarking on a $5M capital campaign — not intended to move the Museum — but to make necessary and timely renovations as the City of Cedar Rapids’ flood control system impacts the Museum’s facility, surrounding area, and operations.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Beverly Ann Johnson

Celebration of life services for 81-year-old Beverly Ann Johnson of Washington will be at 10:30a.m. Saturday, July 2nd at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, Illinois. Family will greet friends from 10a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. Memorials have been established for the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL

