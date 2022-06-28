Golden Hawk Girls Claw ‘Cats For Comeback Win; Baseball Beaten on Senior Night

Hillcrest Academy hosted Superconference baseball and softball action Tuesday as the Ravens entertained the visiting Winfield-Mt. Union teams on Senior Night. The Wolves spoiled the Raven girls’ celebration in an 11-7 win. WMU got out of the gates quickly, scoring twice in the first with Josie Nelson and Anna Anderson scoring on RBI hits from Jobey Malone and Makia Lower. In the second, the Wolves batted around putting a four spot on the board with six total hits including RBI from Keely Malone, Jobie Malone and Lower to build a 6-0 advantage. Hillcrest countered with two in the bottom half to climb within four as Morgyn Nafziger and Esther Hughes came around to score. The Wolves answer was swift, batting through the lineup again with four runs in the fourth. They would add another in the fifth to make it 11-2 and that’s where the score stood until the seventh when the Ravens would catch fire. Hillcrest sent all nine to the plate, scoring five times on five hits in the frame to pull within 11-7 before WMU recorded the final out. After the contest, WMU head coach Scott McCarty talked about his team’s play overall and individual standouts. “Makia Lower did what she needed to do with the stick and what the team needs. I didn’t realize that she went five for five so good for her. Those are always fun nights. For about 6 1/3 innings she was pretty dominant in the circle. Great night for her. Keely Malone did a really nice job for us out in center field. Anna (Anderson) does a nice job for us behind the plate. Melina Oepping, she hits the ball pretty well. She drew a walk, she was able to get on. What a way to cap the regular season, for our girls to end on a winning note as we move into our district game on Friday.”

WINFIELD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO