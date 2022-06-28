Trojan Sweep a Tough Pill to Swallow for Demons

Cracking the elusive code against No. 13 in 4A Fairfield will have to wait another summer for the Washington softball team when they suffered a heartbreaking loss in the nightcap last night and dropped a pair of games to their Southeast Conference rival. As heard on KCII, game one...
It’s an all-KCII area Class 1A regional softball contest to start playoff season Friday when the Highland Huskies host the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Highland wrapped up the regular season at 19-8 overall 13-3 in the Superconference north, finishing second in the division. They were 11-1 winners Thursday over Columbus in their last action. For the season, the Huskies are hitting .328 as a team with seven players at .300 or better, led by Sarah Burton’s .489 average with 45 total hits and 43 runs scored. Payton Brun has driven in a team best 25. In the circle, Highland has a team ERA of 2.89 with Grace Batcheller and Jessica Kraus combining for 28 appearances, a 19-8 record and 2.91ERA.
The final regular season contest of the year for the Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team had more twists and turns than the entire schedule leading up to it, with the Ravens scoring a 15-12 walk-off win over Danville. The game belonged to Hillcrest early as they built an 11-0 lead, and batted through the order twice in the first four frames, with one run in the first, five in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth, sitting within three outs of ending action early with the mercy rule. Luke Schrock piled up three early RBI with Jace Rempel, Seth Ours, and Noah Miller all driving in one as Hillcrest used timely hitting to capitalize on 14 free batters awarded by Bears through walks, errors and hit batters. In the fifth, the script flipped.
The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team finishes up their Southeast Iowa Superconference slate Thursday when they host the Danville Bears in Kalona. The Ravens come into the game with an overall record of 10-10 and winners of three straight after a 6-3 win over Winfield-Mt. Union Tuesday. The Ravens are hitting .239 as a team, led by Luke Schrock’s .377 average with 29 total hits and 24 runs scored. Seth Ours holds the team lead with 18 RBI. On the mound, the Hillcrest team ERA is 4.07 with Luke Schrock and Ours at 6-4 on the season with a combined 3.15 ERA. Jace Rempel is 2-0 with a 0.89. Danville stands at 3-13 on the year after an 11-4 loss to West Burlington Monday. The Bears are hitting .208 this year with Henry Bellrichard at .333. Their team ERA is 5.92 with Jaden Bauer at 2.85 with a 3-2 overall record. Hillcrest has won 10 of the previous 13 in the series and five straight including a 10-5 win in 2021. You can hear all of the action live Thursday from the campus of Hillcrest Academy, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30 and first pitch at 7p.m. on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com.
In a marquee matchup between KCII area baseball teams the Highland Huskies scored a road win over the Sigourney Savages 14-1 in five innings Wednesday. Highland was dominant, scoring once in the first, five times in each of the second and third innings and posting a three spot in the fifth. Sigourney got their lone tally in the fifth. At the plate, the Huskies pounded out 16 hits, with three each from Connor Grinstead, Tyler Thompson and Brenton Bonebrake. Luke Miller drove in three runs, Kaige Vonnahme and Logan Bonebrake each had two RBI, with Logan Bonebrake smacking a homer. Chase Schultz got the win on the mound, going four frames, giving up three hits, one run and striking out six. Highland is now 20-3 this year with Sigourney falling to 17-5. Both teams get ready to open the 1A playoffs this weekend.
It was a successful close to Southeast Iowa Super Conference play for the Lone Tree baseball and softball teams on Tuesday when they swept a pair of home games against Wapello. The Lion baseball squad trailed 2-1 in the sixth when they put up a five spot in that frame...
Sealing a conference crown in dramatic fashion? It sounds too good to be true, but that is how it all played out for the No. 11 Sigourney softball team on Monday with an 8-7 walk off victory over Belle Plaine to clinch the outright South Iowa Cedar League title. The...
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has his next step – and, like his former Southeast Polk teammate, Xavier Nwankpa, Proctor will stay in the black and gold. Proctor announced his commitment to the University of Iowa on Twitter at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. The 6’8″, 335-pound Proctor chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama. Proctor says […]
IOWA, USA — Six-on-six girls basketball in Iowa dates all the way back to the 1890s. "Not long after 1920 is when we held the first girl's state high school tournament here in Iowa and it was the first hosted anywhere in the nation," said Dr. Jennifer Sterling, a lecturer in the department of American Studies at the University of Iowa.
Iowa Elite and Midwest Elite Miss United States Agriculture Shelly Gardner is back home after a recent trip to Orlando, Florida, on June 24 & 25, to compete in the National Miss United States Agriculture Pageant. Gardner excelled at the event and won her division’s area of competition of interview...
A motorcyclist from Moulton, Iowa was hurt Thursday morning when the motorcycle hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle north of Kirksville. Eighteen-year old Clayton Coffman refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 44-year old Crystal Brown of Bloomfield, Iowa, was not reported hurt.
Graveside services for 91-year-old Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, July 16th at Oregon Township Cemetery. Services will be followed by a meal at the Ainsworth Community Church. Friends and family are invited. Memorials may be directed to Ainsworth First Responders and the Ainsworth Community Church. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
The initial stage of the #IowansUnite Community contest is in the books. The video submitted by the Washington Chamber of Commerce, the City of Washington, and the Hotel Motel Advisory Committee eclipsed the 500-vote threshold. With less than 15,000 residents, Washington was part of the small communities group. The Washington...
There are several opportunities to view fireworks this upcoming Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, July 4, several towns will be...
A stretch of above average temperatures and below average rainfall over southeast Iowa has allowed the expansion of abnormally dry conditions across the KCII listening area in late June. A comparison of maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor for the weeks of June 14th and June 21st, 2022, shows that all seven counties in the listening area are now experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with only the southern quarter of Henry county still reporting no drought related concerns. Overall 63% of Iowa is reported as normal with 25% abnormally dry, 6% experiencing moderate drought and 6% in severe drought. The drought affected areas are in the northwestern part of the state.
Thousands of residents in Johnson County, Iowa will soon see stimulus checks worth $1,400. Around 2,500 families in the county will see the stimulus payments as a form of pandemic relief. $1.5 million dollars have been set aside and will be used from the American Rescue Act to fund the...
Funeral service for 86-year-old D. Norman Boshart of Wayland will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wayland. Burial will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7p.m. Tuesday, July 5th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Cemetery and Wayland First Responders. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for the arrangements.
The detour that started back in April on W55 (Wayland Road) between Highway 78 and 320th Street has ended. Box culvert replacement and shoulder widening are now completed. The asphalt contractor was able to do the widening needed and to get the first lift of asphalt down. Drivers should note there are no pavement markings at this time.
Celebration of life services for 81-year-old Beverly Ann Johnson of Washington will be at 10:30a.m. Saturday, July 2nd at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, Illinois. Family will greet friends from 10a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. Memorials have been established for the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown.
