Trojan Sweep a Tough Pill to Swallow for Demons

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team finishes up their Southeast Iowa Superconference slate Thursday when they host the Danville Bears in Kalona. The Ravens come into the game with an overall record of 10-10 and winners of three straight after a 6-3 win over Winfield-Mt. Union Tuesday. The Ravens are hitting .239 as a team, led by Luke Schrock’s .377 average with 29 total hits and 24 runs scored. Seth Ours holds the team lead with 18 RBI. On the mound, the Hillcrest team ERA is 4.07 with Luke Schrock and Ours at 6-4 on the season with a combined 3.15 ERA. Jace Rempel is 2-0 with a 0.89. Danville stands at 3-13 on the year after an 11-4 loss to West Burlington Monday. The Bears are hitting .208 this year with Henry Bellrichard at .333. Their team ERA is 5.92 with Jaden Bauer at 2.85 with a 3-2 overall record. Hillcrest has won 10 of the previous 13 in the series and five straight including a 10-5 win in 2021. You can hear all of the action live Thursday from the campus of Hillcrest Academy, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30 and first pitch at 7p.m. on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com.

KALONA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO