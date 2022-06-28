Ravens Entertain Wolves in Senior Night Double Dip
By Zach Ulin
It’s senior night at Hillcrest Academy as the Ravens welcome the Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves to town. The Raven baseball team is 9-10 on the year following an 11-8 win on Monday at Wapello. The Ravens are hitting .240 this year, led by Luke Schrock at .370 with 27 hits and 24...
It’s an all-KCII area Class 1A regional softball contest to start playoff season Friday when the Highland Huskies host the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Highland wrapped up the regular season at 19-8 overall 13-3 in the Superconference north, finishing second in the division. They were 11-1 winners Thursday over Columbus in their last action. For the season, the Huskies are hitting .328 as a team with seven players at .300 or better, led by Sarah Burton’s .489 average with 45 total hits and 43 runs scored. Payton Brun has driven in a team best 25. In the circle, Highland has a team ERA of 2.89 with Grace Batcheller and Jessica Kraus combining for 28 appearances, a 19-8 record and 2.91ERA.
The final regular season contest of the year for the Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team had more twists and turns than the entire schedule leading up to it, with the Ravens scoring a 15-12 walk-off win over Danville. The game belonged to Hillcrest early as they built an 11-0 lead, and batted through the order twice in the first four frames, with one run in the first, five in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth, sitting within three outs of ending action early with the mercy rule. Luke Schrock piled up three early RBI with Jace Rempel, Seth Ours, and Noah Miller all driving in one as Hillcrest used timely hitting to capitalize on 14 free batters awarded by Bears through walks, errors and hit batters. In the fifth, the script flipped.
The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team finishes up their Southeast Iowa Superconference slate Thursday when they host the Danville Bears in Kalona. The Ravens come into the game with an overall record of 10-10 and winners of three straight after a 6-3 win over Winfield-Mt. Union Tuesday. The Ravens are hitting .239 as a team, led by Luke Schrock’s .377 average with 29 total hits and 24 runs scored. Seth Ours holds the team lead with 18 RBI. On the mound, the Hillcrest team ERA is 4.07 with Luke Schrock and Ours at 6-4 on the season with a combined 3.15 ERA. Jace Rempel is 2-0 with a 0.89. Danville stands at 3-13 on the year after an 11-4 loss to West Burlington Monday. The Bears are hitting .208 this year with Henry Bellrichard at .333. Their team ERA is 5.92 with Jaden Bauer at 2.85 with a 3-2 overall record. Hillcrest has won 10 of the previous 13 in the series and five straight including a 10-5 win in 2021. You can hear all of the action live Thursday from the campus of Hillcrest Academy, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30 and first pitch at 7p.m. on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com.
In a marquee matchup between KCII area baseball teams the Highland Huskies scored a road win over the Sigourney Savages 14-1 in five innings Wednesday. Highland was dominant, scoring once in the first, five times in each of the second and third innings and posting a three spot in the fifth. Sigourney got their lone tally in the fifth. At the plate, the Huskies pounded out 16 hits, with three each from Connor Grinstead, Tyler Thompson and Brenton Bonebrake. Luke Miller drove in three runs, Kaige Vonnahme and Logan Bonebrake each had two RBI, with Logan Bonebrake smacking a homer. Chase Schultz got the win on the mound, going four frames, giving up three hits, one run and striking out six. Highland is now 20-3 this year with Sigourney falling to 17-5. Both teams get ready to open the 1A playoffs this weekend.
It was a successful close to Southeast Iowa Super Conference play for the Lone Tree baseball and softball teams on Tuesday when they swept a pair of home games against Wapello. The Lion baseball squad trailed 2-1 in the sixth when they put up a five spot in that frame...
Two Washington County softball rivals were in a tussle in Kalona on Wednesday with host Mid-Prairie rallying for a come from behind 10-5 win over Washington. As heard on KCII, both teams put plenty of traffic on the base paths in the early innings, but both pitchers worked out of jams for a 1-1 tie after two. Bella Salazar and Ella Greiner opened the third with singles for the Demons and RyLee Fishback brought the fireworks with a three run blast to left center to open a 4-1 advantage. The Golden Hawk bats that finished with 16 hits went to work in the fifth when a 5-3 deficit turned into a 6-5 lead on a bases clearing triple from Sophie Miller. The black and gold took advantage of three Demon errors in the sixth to add four insurance tallies and that was all they needed to snap a six game losing skid to their non-conference rival. Seven Hawk players managed hits on the evening with Gabi Robertson going 4-for-5 with one RBI and Sydney Knebel cleaned up going 3-for-4 with three RBI. The freshman Knebel also picked up the win in the circle tossing a complete game giving up five runs on 10 hits and striking out eight. Washington was led by Salazar going 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lauren Hinrichsen had a pair of knocks. Salazar tossed five innings and suffered the loss.
The latest chapter of the Washington and Mid-Prairie baseball rivalry is scheduled for Wednesday in Wellman when the Demons pay the Golden Hawks a visit. Washington comes into the contest with a record of 5-16 after dropping five straight including both ends of a doubleheader to Fairfield Monday. The Demons are hitting .234 collectively with four players over .300 led by Kole Williams at .379 with 25 hits and 19 RBI. The Washington team ERA is 5.63 with Isaac Vetter at 2-1 this year with a 4.09. Ethan Patterson, Luke Beenblossom, and Ethan Zieglowsky all have pitching wins this season.
ALTOONA, Iowa — A star offensive lineman from Southeast Polk High School is staying relatively close to home. Senior Kadyn Proctor announced on Twitter Thursday he is going to play football for the University of Iowa. The 6 feet and 7 inches future Hawkeye was reportedly deciding between Iowa...
Iowa picked up a commitment from a 5-star OT out of the 2023 class on Thursday. Kadyn Proctor from Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa decided to stay in-state. Proctor is listed as a 5-star OT per the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan. Proctor is the No. 2 OT, and the No. 1 recruit from Iowa in the 2023 class. This commitment is Iowa’s 1st 5-star commit. The Hawkeyes now have the No. 15 overall and No. 4 class in the B1G.
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has his next step – and, like his former Southeast Polk teammate, Xavier Nwankpa, Proctor will stay in the black and gold. Proctor announced his commitment to the University of Iowa on Twitter at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. The 6’8″, 335-pound Proctor chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama. Proctor says […]
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Big Ten voted to add USC and UCLA to the conference in 2024 onThursday. The blockbuster deal means that the conference will be going from coast to coast, beginning in the 2024-25 seasons. Commissioner Kevin Warren, released a statement, saying,. "I am thankful for...
IOWA, USA — Six-on-six girls basketball in Iowa dates all the way back to the 1890s. "Not long after 1920 is when we held the first girl's state high school tournament here in Iowa and it was the first hosted anywhere in the nation," said Dr. Jennifer Sterling, a lecturer in the department of American Studies at the University of Iowa.
Iowa Elite and Midwest Elite Miss United States Agriculture Shelly Gardner is back home after a recent trip to Orlando, Florida, on June 24 & 25, to compete in the National Miss United States Agriculture Pageant. Gardner excelled at the event and won her division’s area of competition of interview...
There are several opportunities to view fireworks this upcoming Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, July 4, several towns will be...
A stretch of above average temperatures and below average rainfall over southeast Iowa has allowed the expansion of abnormally dry conditions across the KCII listening area in late June. A comparison of maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor for the weeks of June 14th and June 21st, 2022, shows that all seven counties in the listening area are now experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with only the southern quarter of Henry county still reporting no drought related concerns. Overall 63% of Iowa is reported as normal with 25% abnormally dry, 6% experiencing moderate drought and 6% in severe drought. The drought affected areas are in the northwestern part of the state.
Graveside services for 91-year-old Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, July 16th at Oregon Township Cemetery. Services will be followed by a meal at the Ainsworth Community Church. Friends and family are invited. Memorials may be directed to Ainsworth First Responders and the Ainsworth Community Church. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
Funeral service for 86-year-old D. Norman Boshart of Wayland will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wayland. Burial will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7p.m. Tuesday, July 5th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Cemetery and Wayland First Responders. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for the arrangements.
The detour that started back in April on W55 (Wayland Road) between Highway 78 and 320th Street has ended. Box culvert replacement and shoulder widening are now completed. The asphalt contractor was able to do the widening needed and to get the first lift of asphalt down. Drivers should note there are no pavement markings at this time.
The City of Wayland is celebrating Independence Day in Grand Tradition. In addition to the Lions Club breakfast at the Community Center starting at 6:30 a.m., parade line-up starts at 9:30 a.m. with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. rain or shine. City of Wayland 4th of July committee member...
