The CEO of a $68 billion investment firm suddenly quit, says he's going to sit on the beach and 'do nothing'

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
People walk along the beach the morning of May 29, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images
  • Jupiter Fund Management CEO Andrew Formica is leaving the $68 billion firm to hang at the beach and "do nothing."
  • Formica, 51 years old, joined the London-based asset manager in 2019, but now plans to return home to Australia.
  • "I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing. I'm not thinking about anything else," Formica told Bloomberg.

IN THIS ARTICLE
