The CEO of a $68 billion investment firm suddenly quit, says he's going to sit on the beach and 'do nothing'

Tom Cruise wrote off one of Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s cars while staying on his Hawaiian island, according to a new report.According to the extensive report, Cruise visited the island soon after Ellison bought it for $300m (£243m) in 2012 at the behest of his son David, whose company, Skydance Media, produced Cruise’s latest movie Top Gun: Maverick, as well as other films starring the actor.Bloomberg Businessweek spoke to eight sources from the island about Cruise’s visit, and they told the publication that the star rolled and totalled a Toyota Land Cruiser while driving on the island’s unpaved roads.Lanai...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO