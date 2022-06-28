ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, KY

2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year quits profession, citing homophobia

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
Kentucky's 2022 Teacher of the Year announced he has quit teaching after dealing with homophobia.

Willie Carver, an English and French teacher at Montgomery County High School, has been teaching for 12 years.

Carver says he spent years watching school administrators try to stifle LGBTQ identities.

He says the "straw that broke the camels back" was when school administration failed to address repeated harassment against him and LGBTQ students.

In May, Carver testified to Congress about LGBTQ inclusion .

Carver has taken on an administrative role at the University of Kentucky for the next school year, working in student support services.

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

