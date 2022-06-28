Four Acadiana men arrested for catalytic converter theft in Texas

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas authorities arrested four Acadiana men this weekend after a witness waiting in a Whataburger drive-thru saw men cutting a catalytic converter off a parked car.

Victor Ledoux of Arnaudville, and Carl Guillory, Blake Thomas, and Jayme Pierre, all of Opelousas, were arrested in Baytown, Texas at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Chambers County Sheriff's deputies say.

Deputies were called to another fast-food restaurant by someone who was sitting in the Whataburger drive-thru line. The witness said they saw some men cut off a catalytic converter parked in the other restaurant's parking lot, and provided deputies with a description of the men and the vehicle they were in, deputies say.

Deputies arrived on scene shortly after but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. Shortly after, Chambers County Dispatch was advised that units with the Baytown Police Department had located the suspect vehicle at a gas station in nearby Harris County.

During a probable cause search of the suspect vehicle, Deputies located sawzalls, saw blades, and the two stolen catalytic converters which were returned to the owners. Following the course of the investigation, the men were booked into the Chambers County jail on Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

