Flint, MI

Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
A judge had no authority to issue indictments in the Flint water scandal, the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday in an extraordinary decision that wipes out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder , his health director and seven other people.

It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel, who took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system in 2014-15.

State laws “authorize a judge to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants” as a one-person grand jury, the Supreme Court said.

“But they do not authorize the judge to issue indictments ,” the court said in a 6-0 opinion.

The attorney general's office was reviewing the decision and had no immediate comment, spokeswoman Lynsey Mukomel said.

In a money-saving move, Flint managers appointed by Snyder switched the city’s water source to the Flint River. State regulators said the river water didn’t need to be treated to reduce its corrosive qualities. That was a ruinous decision: Lead from old pipes flowed through the system for 18 months in the majority-Black city.

Snyder was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. Ex-health chief Nick Lyon and Michigan’s former chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, were charged with involuntary manslaughter for nine deaths related to Legionnaires’ disease when Flint’s water system might have lacked enough chlorine to combat bacteria in the river water.

Six others were also indicted on various charges: Snyder’s longtime fixer, Rich Baird; former senior aide Jarrod Agen; former Flint managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley; former Flint public works chief Howard Croft; and Nancy Peeler, a state health department manager.

Nessel assigned Fadwa Hammoud to lead the criminal investigation, along with Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, while the attorney general focused on settling lawsuits against the state.

Hammoud and Worthy turned to a one-judge grand jury in Genesee County — a century-old, rarely used method — to hear evidence in secret and get indictments against Snyder and others.

“There are no velvet ropes in our criminal justice system,” Hammoud proudly declared in 2021 when charges were filed. “Nobody — no matter how powerful or well-connected — is above accountability when they commit a crime.”

But she and her team, acting on Worthy’s recommendation, didn’t follow a traditional process. Hammoud still hasn’t publicly explained why.

Prosecutors in Michigan typically file charges after a police investigation. A one-judge grand jury is extremely rare.

“It seems that the power of a judge conducting an inquiry to issue an indictment was simply an unchallenged assumption, until now,” the Supreme Court said Tuesday.

Read the full opinion:
Flint Water Crisis Criminal Cases Opinion by WXMI on Scribd

Comments / 2

Valerie Simpson
3d ago

yeah judge let them all get away with what they dod. courts are way to weak now. Wow slap on the hand for lead poisoning the people of flint i can see it didnt effect you or a family member. or they would have did the time in prison for this. thanks to the judge

Reply
4
John Vincent Jr
3d ago

I feel that judge did the right thing .whatever happen to the government being for the people. better yet the people had a say in what we feel we think they should do. I feel everyone including former gov Snyder should pay . not for just contaminated water but look how many children got terrible sick . I don't care what no one says are children are our future hurting them can hurt us in the long run. because they are our future

Reply
2
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lyon
Person
Rick Snyder
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Comments / 0

