A man was killed and another was injured in a crash in Agoura Hills, authorities said Friday. The collision occurred at approximately 7:24 p.m. Thursday on Agoura Road, a third of a mile west of Liberty Canyon Road, where deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station learned one motorist was traveling west and another east on Agoura when the first driver attempted to pass a vehicle by entering the opposing lane of traffic and collided head-on with the second driver, said Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

AGOURA HILLS, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO