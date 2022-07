Bakken shale producers in North Dakota were the most eager to spend big in the Biden administration’s first oil and gas lease sales on Thursday. Producers paid up to $2.3 million for each of 15 parcels sold in Thursday’s lease sale for North Dakota. The highest bids for drilling rights there were for a 155-acre parcel sold for $12,301 per acre, and a 68-acre parcel sold for $34,003 per acre, or about $2.3 million.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO