Norwalk, CA

Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Fatal Shooting in Norwalk

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

Sheriff’s homicide detectives Tuesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to...

Man Fatally Shot in Norwalk Publicly Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a 38-year-old man who was fatally shot in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue, where they found Christopher Gomez, whose city of residence was not known, on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man Charged with Shooting at Motorist During Road Rage Attack on 91 Freeway

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting at another motorist during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona was charged Friday with attempted murder and other offenses. Brian Augustine Jimenez Jr. of Rialto was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday following a...
Man Reported Missing in Lynwood Found

A 43-year-old man who was missing for more than a month and was last seen in Lynwood has been found, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Jose Rafael De La O Amaya had been last seen about 11:45 p.m. May 22 in the 3500 block of Sanborn Avenue, near the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday asked for public help finding him.
One Dead, One Injured in Agoura Hills Crash

A man was killed and another was injured in a crash in Agoura Hills, authorities said Friday. The collision occurred at approximately 7:24 p.m. Thursday on Agoura Road, a third of a mile west of Liberty Canyon Road, where deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station learned one motorist was traveling west and another east on Agoura when the first driver attempted to pass a vehicle by entering the opposing lane of traffic and collided head-on with the second driver, said Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision at MoVal Intersection

A motorcyclist died Friday in a collision at a Moreno Valley intersection. The fatality occurred about 4:10 p.m. at Heacock Street and Ironwood Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The circumstances behind the collision were not immediately clear. Officials said the motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, was...
Man Convicted in Crash that Killed 2 in Anaheim

A 29-year-old man was convicted Friday of a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago. Jose Guadalupe Salasmaria was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and single counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug while causing injury, all felonies, as well as sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim who survived. Salasmaria, who is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 26, faces up to 36 years to life in prison.
One Killed in Fiery Riverside Crash

At least one person was killed Friday in a crash that left a semi trailer on fire in Corona. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at approximately 2:40 a.m. to the southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon Road on ramp, where they found the big rig on fire, according to the CHP.
Fatal Shooting in Stanton Under Investigation

A shooting in Stanton left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday near Lessue Avenue and Santa Rosalia Street, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported. Both victims were transported for hospital treatment and one later died, the sheriff’s...
Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting Wife in Lake Forest

A 62-year-old man was convicted Thursday of gunning down his wife in front of a Lake Forest hotel two years ago. Philip Douglas Whyte was convicted of first-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for the discharge of a firearm causing death, according to court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 19.
Senior Shoots Burglar During Home Invasion in Moreno Valley

A suspect was shot Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a Moreno Valley senior’s home, where the resident reportedly armed himself for protection following prior burglaries. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 24000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, near Heacock Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department....
Murdered El Monte Police Officers Honored by Thousands

Thousands of law enforcement personnel from throughout the region gathered Thursday for a memorial service in Ontario in honor of two El Monte police officers fatally shot in the line of duty, with the men hailed as “valiant heroes.”. The Toyota Arena ceremony, which followed a solemn procession that...
Two Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Watts

A vehicle crashed into some parked vehicles in a neighborhood in Watts Thursday, injuring two people. The crash was reported about 2 a.m. at Compton Boulevard and 111th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. At least two people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital for...
Woman, 28, Reported Missing in Willowbrook.

Police Thursday sought the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old woman who was last seen in the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles. Jessie Giles was last seen on Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, located at 1680 E. 120th St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Woman Charged with Shooting at Woman in Garden Grove Home

A 26-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with opening fire on a Garden Grove home after yelling for a woman to come out. Natalie Isabel Lopez was charged with attempted murder and discharge of a gun at a home, both felonies, and faces sentencing enhancements for being armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted premeditated murder.
One Dead in Freeway Collision In Culver City

One person was killed Thursday evening when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the transition road from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to the westbound Marina (90) Freeway in Culver City. California Highway Patrol officers found the victim around 10 p.m., Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Father Accused of Smothering Months-Old Daughter in Heavy Blanket

A 22-year-old Riverside man accused of killing his three-month-old daughter by wrapping her in a heavy blanket to silence her crying, causing the infant to suffocate, was behind bars Thursday, awaiting arraignment. Kyle David Benitez is charged with murder, assault on a minor resulting in death and child cruelty for...
Riverside Firefighters Extinguish Two Business Fires; Vandalism Suspected

Riverside firefighters extinguished a pair of business fires overnight apparently related to a number of vandalism incidents, authorities said Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 5800 block of Jasmine Street about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Riverside Fire Department reported. “Fire department resources arrived on scene and found two...
Authorities ID Father, Son Found Dead in Chatsworth

A father and son found dead in Chatsworth were identified by authorities Wednesday, as the investigation continued into what police said could be a murder-suicide. Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 21000 block of Plummer Street near De Soto Avenue regarding a possible suicide, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.
