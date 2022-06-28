Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Fatal Shooting in Norwalk

A 29-year-old man was convicted Friday of a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago. Jose Guadalupe Salasmaria was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and single counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug while causing injury, all felonies, as well as sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim who survived. Salasmaria, who is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 26, faces up to 36 years to life in prison.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO