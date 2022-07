An Ohio attorney received a stayed one-year suspension on Thursday after the state’s high court found that he had failed to act with reasonable diligence in multiple cases. The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association accused Myron Parnell Watson of 23 ethical violations in 2021, including neglecting several client matters and failing to reasonably communicate with some of those clients. He admitted to 16 of the alleged rule violations, including for rules related to contingent-fee agreements and prompt payments to clients and third parties.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO