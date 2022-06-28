ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkview, WV

Teen pleads not guilty to Elkview quadruple murder

By Bailey Brautigan, Erin Noon
 3 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A teen accused of an Elkview quadruple murder pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning.

Gavin Smith was indicted last week for allegedly killing his mother, stepfather and two brothers in December of 2020. He was 16 at the time.

Teen indicted for Elkview quadruple murder

The bodies of four people, two adults, and two children were found inside a home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview on Dec. 13, 2020. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, autopsies revealed that the family had been shot with a firearm.

Deputies later identified the victims as Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, all of Elkview.

Last year, Rebecca Walker, who was 17 at the time of the murders, pleaded guilty as an adult to four counts of “ accessory after the fact to first-degree murder .” She was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September.

Smith’s trial will begin on October 11.

Kanawha County, WV
