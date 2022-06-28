91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman found deceased in her car after welfare check

After having not been heard from in about a week, 91-year-old Mary Cook of North Myrtle Beach was found dead in her car over an hour away from her home, police said.

A relative of Cook asked North Myrtle Beach Police to perform a welfare check on the elderly woman and according to a report from police.

When they arrived at her home on June 25, there was no one in the home, no cars in the driveway and there were no signs of a struggle, according to officials.

Cook’s relative was able to ping Cook’s phone showing the phone’s whereabouts to be in Lumberton, North Carolina, the report read.

Lumberton police then found Cook deceased in the driver’s seat of her car and the report also noted that the car was on the side of the road and that “it appeared she had been there for some time and it appeared to be natural causes.”