ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

One Dead in Long Beach Collision

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a freeway collision in...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Fiery Riverside Crash

At least one person was killed Friday in a crash that left a semi trailer on fire in Corona. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at approximately 2:40 a.m. to the southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon Road on ramp, where they found the big rig on fire, according to the CHP.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision at MoVal Intersection

A motorcyclist died Friday in a collision at a Moreno Valley intersection. The fatality occurred about 4:10 p.m. at Heacock Street and Ironwood Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The circumstances behind the collision were not immediately clear. Officials said the motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Anaheim, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

13 Injured in Bus Crash on East Imperial Highway [Los Angeles, CA]

7 Victims Hospitalized after Bus Collision near LAX. Police responded to the scene at 2310 East Imperial Highway, near Aviation Boulevard at 8:25 a.m. Furthermore, authorities said a bus with 20 occupants struck a semi-truck near LAX. Officers arrived at the scene and found the bus turned on its side...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead, One Injured in Agoura Hills Crash

A man was killed and another was injured in a crash in Agoura Hills, authorities said Friday. The collision occurred at approximately 7:24 p.m. Thursday on Agoura Road, a third of a mile west of Liberty Canyon Road, where deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station learned one motorist was traveling west and another east on Agoura when the first driver attempted to pass a vehicle by entering the opposing lane of traffic and collided head-on with the second driver, said Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Freeway Collision In Culver City

One person was killed Thursday evening when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the transition road from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to the westbound Marina (90) Freeway in Culver City. California Highway Patrol officers found the victim around 10 p.m., Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
CULVER CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Nationwide Report

Two people hospitalized, power outage reported after a high-speed crash in Watts (Los Angeles, CA)

Two people hospitalized, power outage reported after a high-speed crash in Watts (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Two people suffered injuries after a high-speed crash Thursday morning in Watts. The incident also caused a power outage in the area. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 2 a.m. near Compton Avenue and 111th Street [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Injured in Fiery Crash in Fullerton

Police are looking into the cause of a two-car fiery collision that early Friday in Fuillerton. The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Brookhurst Road, off of the 91 Freeway. One car was engulfed in flames as a result of the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were taken...
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting at Motorist During Road Rage Attack on 91 Freeway

A 20-year-old Rialto man accused of shooting at another motorist during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona was charged Friday with attempted murder among other offenses. Brian Augustine Jimenez Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday following an investigation...
RIALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longbeachlocalnews.com

Fatal Train Collision in Downtown Long Beach

A person was struck and killed by a Metro train near Pine and 1st street just after 4:00pm today. LBPD, LBFD are on scene of the fatal train collision with a pedestrian. Details regarding the crash were not available. All streets in the area are blocked. Investigation is on going,...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

14-year-old Nathan Edy Martinez reported missing from East LA

Authorities Friday were seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in East Los Angeles.According to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, Nathan Edy Martinez was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday near the 5100 block of East Sixth Street, near Garfield High School and Atlantic Boulevard.Nathan is described as a Latino boy who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Nathan or who knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the on-duty watch commander at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighter Injured While Battling House Blaze in Lincoln Heights

A firefighter was injured while battling a greater alarm blaze at a vacant two-story house in Lincoln Heights Friday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 8:20 p.m. to the home at 2659 Pasadena Ave., near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.
LINCOLN, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted in Crash that Killed 2 in Anaheim

A 29-year-old man was convicted Friday of a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago. Jose Guadalupe Salasmaria was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and single counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug while causing injury, all felonies, as well as sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim who survived. Salasmaria, who is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 26, faces up to 36 years to life in prison.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Reported Missing in Lynwood Found

A 43-year-old man who was missing for more than a month and was last seen in Lynwood has been found, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Jose Rafael De La O Amaya had been last seen about 11:45 p.m. May 22 in the 3500 block of Sanborn Avenue, near the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday asked for public help finding him.
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed Near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot and killed near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The shooting was reported at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Marlton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Johnnie Pittman III, 27,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy