4-star Peach State DE includes Clemson in final schools

One of Clemson’s top defensive end targets in the class of 2023 dropped his final four schools on Sunday evening via social media.

Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.) four-star T.J. Searcy is down to Clemson, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina.

Searcy (6-5, 250) thoroughly enjoyed his first visit to Clemson’s campus on March 5, when he collected an offer from the Tigers. “It feels amazing to have an offer from Clemson because of how good of a program they are,” he told TCI after the visit. He was back on campus for Clemson’s official visit weekend from June 3-5.

A good run-stopper, who uses his length and size to his advantage, Searcy is the No. 185 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

