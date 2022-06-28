ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, CO

Cody Jinks Announces Fall Red Rocks Show Featuring Clint Black & Ward Davis

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
He’s BACK.

Cody Jinks will one again return to the great Red Rocks Amphiteater in Morrison, Colorado, on October 1st, 2022.

Featuring support from Clint Black and Ward Davis, it’s guaranteed to be a can’t miss show. Cody also adds that it will be feature “special on-stage moments” and that the entire show will be recorded in both audio and video.

If you have Cody’s Red Rocks Live album, or you’ve seen the livestream concert, you already know how important it is to capture the magic for eternity.

Needless to say, Cody is pumped:

“LOVE LOVE LOVE RED ROCKS!

This is me looking at you and having my mind blown before I walked off the stage. Important to soak it all in and respect every last one of you that gives up your hard earned time and money to hear us play.

THANK YOU VERY MUCH and I can’t wait to do it again Red Rocks. October 1…”

If you live out in Colorado, this gonna be a must see. If not… book a trip.

“Mama Tried” Live From Red Rocks

