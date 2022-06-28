Greenwood police still looking for hit-and-run driver who killed 23-year-old man

GREENWOOD — Greenwood police have released new details about the possible suspect who struck and killed a 23-year-old man earlier this month in Greenwood.

Andrew Benkert, 23, of Greenwood, was struck and killed near State Road 135 and Fairview Road by a hit-and-run driver. On Tuesday, police released more specific information about the vehicle they were driving.

The vehicle, a 2002-2008 Chevy Trailblazer, is missing the right-side door mirror and mirror assembly, according to a press release from police. There is also likely damage to the right-front headlight, right fender and bumper.

The gold Chevy emblem may be missing from the front grill area, according to the release.

Around 11:03 p.m., the suspect's vehicle is seen stopping north of the crash site, turned on their hazard lights and turned right onto Fry Road with their hazard lights still on, according to the release.

Benkert was walking on State Road 135 with a red large backpack, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 317-865-0300 or report tips anonymously online .