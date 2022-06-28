ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood police still looking for hit-and-run driver who killed 23-year-old man

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSnZP_0gONZxj400

GREENWOOD — Greenwood police have released new details about the possible suspect who struck and killed a 23-year-old man earlier this month in Greenwood.

Andrew Benkert, 23, of Greenwood, was struck and killed near State Road 135 and Fairview Road by a hit-and-run driver. On Tuesday, police released more specific information about the vehicle they were driving.

The vehicle, a 2002-2008 Chevy Trailblazer, is missing the right-side door mirror and mirror assembly, according to a press release from police. There is also likely damage to the right-front headlight, right fender and bumper.

The gold Chevy emblem may be missing from the front grill area, according to the release.

Around 11:03 p.m., the suspect's vehicle is seen stopping north of the crash site, turned on their hazard lights and turned right onto Fry Road with their hazard lights still on, according to the release.

Benkert was walking on State Road 135 with a red large backpack, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 317-865-0300 or report tips anonymously online .

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

24-year-old arrested for murdering Indy rideshare driver

INDIANAPOLIS — A 24-year-old man is accused of murdering an Indy rideshare driver, stealing his vehicle and leaving the man’s body alongside the road on Indy’s west side Thursday. Devin Powell is in police custody and faces preliminary charges of murder and robbery. According to the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: 1 victim in Guion Road shooting dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday’s shooting on Guion Road has turned deadly. Police say one of the men who was shot on June 29 in the 3700 block of Guion Road died on Thursday. One other man was also shot in the incident, and another person was injured by broken glass. Police say the shooting is tied […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after found running between houses

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to the area of 1320 11th Street to check on a woman. Officers responded to the area and were initially unable to locate the female near the original reported location. As officers patrolled through the area a female could be heard screaming and yelling. Officers followed the sounds and found 32-year-old Sarah Harris Way running in between houses and through backyards between O Street and Withers Lane.
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
North Township, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy teen shot twice in one week inside home, family wants answers

INDIANAPOLIS — In a span of just 24 hours, four people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across the city. One of the injured victims includes a 17-year-old boy, whose family is pushing for answers after he was hurt in two shootings, just days apart, when someone fired shots into his east side home in the 3100 block of Manor Court.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Brother of woman shot and killed in Camby arrested for murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a woman is dead following a shooting in Camby neighborhood. The Marion County Coroner's Office confirmed that the woman who died was Ashlee Atkins, 37. IMPD officers received a report of a person shot in the 8700 block of Hosta Way shortly after 6 p.m....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
WANE-TV

ISP: Holiday travel off to a deadly start

WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Police release identity of woman killed in crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the person killed in a vehicle crash on Wyandotte Road. 54-year-old Kelly Ward from Mulberry was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Monday. As we previously reported, The Tippecanoe...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chevy
WRBI Radio

Decatur County man killed in tractor accident

— A Decatur County man was killed in a mowing accident Wednesday night west of Adams. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says responders were called around 9:37 pm to a report of a tractor that went into a creek on the 4900 block of County Road 300 North. When...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Docs: Morgan Co. men stole a car, guns and conga drums to sell for drugs

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Four Morgan County men are facing charges for their part in a burglary ring after a months-long investigation by the sheriff’s office. Colton Hacker, Tommy Allbright Jr., Jakob Chadwick and Kaden Warthen are facing charges of corrupt business influence, burglary and theft among other charges. Investigators said the four were part […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police report: Molotov cocktails, bullets damage east side business

INDIANAPOLIS — An overnight incident at a business on Indianapolis’ east side is being investigated as possible arson after it appears Molotov cocktails were thrown through a glass door and shots were fired. It was a business alarm that initially brought Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers to Citadel Architectural Products in the 3100 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Victims learn they were not alone in being hit by woman charged in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The woman blamed for two fatal crashes in three weeks is out of jail awaiting trial for reckless homicide. Other drivers whose cars were hit by Kelli Anderson are learning they were not alone. They're grateful to have survived their run-in with Anderson, who kept getting behind the wheel with deadly consequences, despite knowing she was suffering from seizures.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Indy couple accused of orchestrating violent armed robberies with son’s juvenile friends

UPDATE: IMPD confirmed on Wednesday that two more juvenile suspects were arrested in connection with the robberies. The two additional suspects are both 14-years-old. That brings the total number of arrests to five. INDIANAPOLIS — Three people, including one juvenile, are behind bars accused of orchestrating a series of violent armed robberies this month. Before […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy