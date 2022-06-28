Expanding Supreme Court Opposed by Americans, Even After Roe Decision: Poll
A majority of Americans polled don't want to add more seats to the Supreme Court, despite opposing the justices' decision to overturn Roe v....www.newsweek.com
A majority of Americans polled don't want to add more seats to the Supreme Court, despite opposing the justices' decision to overturn Roe v....www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3