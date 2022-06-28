Amber Heard Laughs During Teen Suicide Speech in Resurfaced Viral Clip
Heard was seen breaking into laughter following an audience interruption in the resurfaced video from November...www.newsweek.com
Heard was seen breaking into laughter following an audience interruption in the resurfaced video from November...www.newsweek.com
I saw this video. I would have been embarrassed if I were associated with her I wonder if she was on drugs. It seemed so to Me. She is nuts. This video was sad because of how she acted
EVERYONE PLEASE STOP REPORTING STUFF ABOUT AMBER WE ARE SICK OF HER, her name, her face, her lies. THE WORLD IS DONE!!!! Hopefully Elon sends her to mars, or the moon 🌙
I lost my son at 16 to suicide. My world was annihilated. It has been 6 years and I have not recovered…I will never recover. I spent 3 days laying beside and eventually across my dying then dead child in the ICU. I died with him in those 3 days. The pain of that loss is indescribable…sometimes unbearable. I literally don’t know how my heart has continued to beat through so much pain and sorrow and anger and regret. So much emotional pain that it becomes physical. I begged for death in my sleep for the first 2 years at least. I barely left my bed for 5 years and have only the last year begun to try to “recover” in any way, although I know it’s just not possible. I have to have kidney stones surgically removed at least once a year and every time I hope I die under anesthesia. Yes I have a wonderful supportive family and a great psychiatrist and a support group…I guess that’s how I’m still breathing in and out over and over all day long. But my life…the life I had, the mom of 4 boys and an RN of 24 years who was happy and active and had hope in humanity and saw the good in people….she died right there with her son. She came home and went to bed and cried and screamed and didn’t take a bath or brush her hair for 6 months. Her youngest child…her last hope for a girl, who ended up being another boy who she adored, took his life and she never saw it coming. He gave no “warning signs”, he made no threats, he told no one. He left a 7 page note on his bed and he did what he did. Now I
Comments / 162