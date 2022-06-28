ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Biggest test of workplace pension savings drive is yet to come, say experts

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNoej_0gONZn9200

The coronavirus pandemic has not derailed the drive to encourage people to save into workplace pensions, experts have said.

But they warned the “biggest test is yet to come”, with the cost-of-living crisis potentially increasing the risk that more pension savers could opt out.

Nearly nine in 10 (88%) eligible employees, or around 20 million, were participating in a workplace pension in 2021, according to Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures released on Tuesday.

Overall trends in participation have increased since 2012, the year that automatic enrolment into workplace pensions started.

This has been driven by the private sector, while public sector participation has remained high, the DWP said.

Covid didn't derail auto-enrolment, but the biggest test is yet to come with the all-consuming cost of living crisis

Kate Smith, Aegon

The highest levels of both private and public sector pension participation in 2021 were seen among larger employers.

Participation rates among employees of smaller firms in the private sector have increased since 2012 but there is a persistent gap in participation rates compared with other sized employers, the DWP said.

Across the whole economy, participation rates for eligible employees in 2021 were highest among people aged 40 to 49 (90%) and lowest for people aged 22 to 29 (86%).

There had been a general downward trend in workplace pension participation among eligible employees between 2009 and 2012, from 58% (11.4 million eligible employees) to 55% (10.7 million eligible employees).

So far, we've seen no dramatic spike in the number of people making an active decision to stop their pension contributions

Helen Morrissey, Hargreaves Lansdown

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown , said: “The pandemic has brought financial turmoil for many people with concerns we could see people forced to stop their pension contributions as they struggle to make ends meet.

“So far, we’ve seen no dramatic spike in the number of people making an active decision to stop their pension contributions in 2021/22 with only 0.6% of eligible employees opting to do so – the same level as the previous year and slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

“However, while we may have weathered one storm the challenges continue and whether people can commit to keeping their pension contributions going as we face the biggest cost-of-living crisis in living memory remains to be seen.”

Kate Smith , head of pensions at Aegon , said: “Covid didn’t derail auto-enrolment, but the biggest test is yet to come with the all-consuming cost of living crisis.

“There’s a real risk that employees could be tempted to stop their pension contributions, as they make stressed financial decisions to make ends meet.

“This is likely to lead to employer contributions also stopping, so should be a last resort.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Drivers warned supermarket fuel giants have lost ‘appetite’ to cut prices

Supermarket fuel retailers have stopped cutting pump prices to encourage customers into their stores, motorists were warned.Drivers are continuing to be hit by rising fuel prices despite a dip in wholesale costs.Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the rise in the price of petrol illustrates “the biggest retailers’ resistance to reduce their pump prices in line with the lower wholesale cost of unleaded”.Rather than passing on some of the savings they...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Hospital admissions with Covid likely to rise further, says health chief

Hospital cases with Covid are expected to rise further, according to a health chief who told of her concerns about the ability to treat other illnesses as a result.Dame Jenny Harries said it does not look as though the current wave has peaked, and urged people to “go about their normal lives” but in a “precautionary way”.The UK Health Security Agency chief executive’s comments come days after the latest figures showed Covid-19 infections in the UK had jumped by more than half a million in a week.NHS Providers said hospital trust leaders “know they are in for a bumpy ride...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Smith
The Independent

Tens of thousands face ‘devastation’ if government fails to tackle rogue housing providers, charity warns

Tens of thousands of vulnerable people face “devastation” if the government fails to clamp down on rogue supported housing providers, ministers have been warned.Ministers have been urged to take “decisive” action to prevent “eye-watering” amounts of public money from continuing to be paid to unscrupulous housing providers following an investigation by The Independent and openDemocracy.Our probe revealed that more than £132m has been handed out in housing benefit to rogue providers for “exempt accommodation”, which is supposed to offer housing to vulnerable people such as women who have fled domestic abuse, homeless people and care leavers.Under regulations, providers of exempt...
HOMELESS
The Independent

PM and Chancellor unified in announcing ‘single biggest tax cut in a decade’

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have penned a joint article to outline what they are calling “the single biggest tax cut in a decade” in a show of unity on the cost-of-living crisis.Writing in the Sun on Sunday, the Prime Minister and Chancellor said when the National Insurance threshold rises overnight this coming Wednesday from £9,880 to £12,570 it will save 30 million British workers up to £330 a year.They added that the historic tax cut will amount to £6 billion in value and lift 2.2 million people out of paying “any ­National Insurance or income tax on their earnings...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

723K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy