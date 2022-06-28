Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' Brother-in-Law Over Cat Trimmer Mishap
The brother snuck away during a family BBQ to trim his beard but made a hilarious mistake that he didn't find quite so...www.newsweek.com
The brother snuck away during a family BBQ to trim his beard but made a hilarious mistake that he didn't find quite so...www.newsweek.com
I laughed so hard that I almost peed🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 PRICELESS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7