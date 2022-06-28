ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Amtrak derailment: Three killed and dozens injured as passenger train hits dump truck

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago



At least three people have been killed and dozens more injured after a passenger train travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a lorry and derailed in a remote area of Missouri on Monday (27 June).

Two of those who died were on the Amtrak train and one was in the lorry, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Justin Dunn confirmed.

Hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash and were expecting more after carriages tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides.


