ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing North Carolina man's boat found in Azores

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYj2m_0gONZTRO00

The boat of a North Carolina man missing for seven months has washed ashore in the Azores Islands, officials announced Monday.

Joseph Matthew Johnson has not been found, Carolina Beach police said in a news release. The 44-year-old resident of Carolina Beach was last seen leaving Federal Point Yacht Club marina on Nov. 22 on his boat, police said. He was reported missing five days later by a friend who arrived in town for a previously arranged fishing trip, police said.

Video surveillance from the marina where he lived on Nov. 22 shows the boat leaving and the last ping from Johnson's cellphone was from off the coast of Bald Head Island at 5:17 p.m. that same day, Sgt. Colby Edens said by telephone Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s search for Johnson in November covered nearly 7,500 square miles (19,425 square kilometers), but it was suspended when no new information was found, news outlets reported.

Last week, authorities in São Jorge Island, a small island in the Azores, contacted Carolina Beach police when they discovered a 2006 Clearwater fishing boat that washed ashore was registered to Johnson, police said in a news release. The island, part of a mid-Atlantic archipelago about 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) west of Portugal, is more than 2,700 miles (4,345 kilometers) from Carolina Beach.

When the boat was found June 21, it had a heavy buildup of barnacles and algae, indicating that it had been capsized at sea for quite some time, Edens said.

Portuguese authorities are helping the Carolina Beach police department as they gather evidence and continue their search for Johnson.

Johnson’s mother, Mary Kay Anderson , said his family is confident he will be found alive, The StarNews reported. The retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier served for 24 years with tours in Afghanistan and South America, so Anderson believes he has skills to survive in dangerous conditions and elements.

“It’s not just hope,” Anderson said. “We know he’s alive and are praying for his miraculous rescue.”

Comments / 6

Kathy Lefrancois
3d ago

It's been 7 months since he disappeared,How could he possibly be alive? Even with survival skills!I know that we all need hope&faith to carry us through difficult times and I do hope they find him alive for their family's sake but I wouldn't hold my breath!

Reply
4
Related
People

Virginia Couple Sailing to Portugal Are Missing After Telling Daughter Their Sailboat Was Damaged

A Virginia Beach couple who set sail for Portugal earlier this month is now missing after not returning home on Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release on Tuesday that Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, left Hampton, Virginia on June 8, heading for Azores, Portugal. They were supposed to return on Monday, but did not, sparking the Coast Guard's search for them.
HAMPTON, VA
SCDNReports

North Carolina Swimmer Dies on Beach After Drowning

North Carolina Swimmer Dies on Beach After DrowningSCDN Photo Archive. A man in North Carolina was pulled from the ocean by tourists after drowning, then died on the beach. The unidentified man was reportedly from Buxton and was swimming at a beach in the Outer Banks when the incident occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Daily Mail

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas

Authorities have revealed the cause of death for the three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas in early May. The tourists — Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64 — died "as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said on Tuesday in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. The news was first reported by the Nassau Guardian on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
The Independent

Six members of Special Olympics team go missing in Florida, police say

Six members of a Special Olympics delegation from Haiti have gone missing in Florida, said police officials.They were a part of the soccer team in the Special Olympics USA Games tournament taking place in Orlando. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said in a release on Monday that all six members turned in their room keys and left behind their belongings before they went missing.Foul play is not suspected, according to the release. The members were identified as Antione Mithon, 32, Nicholson Fontilus, 20, Peter Berlus, 19, Anderson Petit-Frere, 18, Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18. All were a part...
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Largo man missing three limbs when found in gator-infested lake, police say

LARGO — The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was missing three limbs when he was found in an alligator-infested lake on May 31, according to Largo police. “When Sean McGuinness was recovered last week, he was observed to be missing three limbs,” said Largo Police Department spokesperson Megan Santo. “The sergeant expects the final report from the Medical Examiner to be released approximately two months after the incident date.”
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azores Islands#South America#Federal Point#Yacht Club#The U S Coast Guard
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Portugal
The Independent

The Independent

723K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy