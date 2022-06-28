ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County state’s attorney candidate disciplined in 2020 for using cellphone to record a courtroom witness

By Alison Knezevich, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023tU8_0gONZKk500
Robbie Leonard, left, is challenging incumbent Scott Shellenberger in the Baltimore County State’s Attorney Democratic primary on July 19. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A candidate in the race for Baltimore County state’s attorney was reprimanded by Maryland’s attorney disciplinary commission in 2020 for audio recording a portion of trial proceedings with his cellphone.

Robbie Leonard, a Democrat challenging incumbent Scott Shellenberger in the upcoming primary election, was disciplined after recording an expert witness while observing a civil lead-paint trial in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Shellenberger, who is seeking a fifth term as the county’s top prosecutor, cited the disciplinary action Monday evening as he went on the offensive against Leonard during a candidate forum.

The virtual event, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County and the Randallstown NAACP, also touched upon the candidates’ qualifications for the job, juvenile justice issues, preventing recidivism and other topics.

Leonard did not respond during the forum to Shellenberger’s comments about the reprimand issued by the state Attorney Grievance Commission. In a phone interview with The Baltimore Sun afterward, Leonard called the incident “a minor infraction” and said it is up to voters to decide what weight to give it.

Leonard, currently an attorney in private practice, said the reprimand was public information available to clients and others.

“I have not used my cellphone in a courtroom without a judge’s permission since then, but I have never had a client upset with my work or want to hire another attorney based on that,” he said.

A reprimand is public discipline against a lawyer. A document posted on the Maryland court system’s website states that Leonard, referred to by his full name, Robert Joseph Leonard, was reprimanded for “engaging in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

“Respondent used his cellphone to record court proceedings despite notices prominently displayed throughout the courthouse prohibiting such conduct,” the document states.

According to a more detailed reprimand letter sent to Leonard in 2020, Leonard was not involved in the 2019 trial but attended to watch the cross-examination of a defense expert in preparation for another trial. At the time, he was a plaintiff’s attorney handling lead paint cases.

He used his cellphone to audio-record the cross examination of the defense expert, which violates court rules against cellphone use, according to the reprimand letter. The judge called Leonard to the bench, and Leonard “admitted that he had used his cellphone to audio record the expert’s testimony and acknowledged that he knew the use of cellphones was prohibited.” He deleted the recording and left the courtroom as requested by the judge.

“I had a trial with the same expert witness the next week,” Leonard said in the interview with The Sun. Instead of getting a transcript from the court, he said, “I just recorded it myself.”

Shellenberger hasn’t faced a primary challenger since being elected in 2006. Leonard is secretary of the state Democratic Party and a former public defender in Baltimore.

In opening statements during the Monday forum, Shellenberger also criticized Leonard for a mailer sent to county voters last week by Leonard’s campaign.

The mailer features photos of a dozen officials said to have endorsed Leonard. But Shellenberger said Leonard “wrongly claimed” the endorsements of Rep. Anthony Brown and Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones. Shellenberger said he had confirmed with both they were not endorsing Leonard.

After the forum, Leonard said the officials had offered him their support, including holding joint canvassing events where volunteers handed out his campaign literature.

“It’s my political misunderstanding that technically, that doesn’t mean an endorsement,” Leonard said.

Two Republicans also are running in the July 19 primary: Deborah Hill and James A. Haynes.

Comments / 7

Related
wypr.org

Baltimore County School Board fights back in court against chief auditor claims

The Baltimore County School Board is pushing back in court against the chief auditor who filed a lawsuit after the board terminated her contract last month. Attorneys for the school board argued that it had the authority to fire chief auditor Andrea Barr and dismissed claims she was fired in retaliation, according to a motion filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Secretary, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel County No Discharge Zone Takes Effect July 1

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, takes effect July 1, 2022. After receiving a […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney#Robert Joseph#Politics Local#Democratic
CBS Baltimore

At Least 5 Shootings In Baltimore Since Monday; Harrison Weighs In On Mosby Prosecution Policy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The relentless pace of killings in Baltimore has not let up with at least five shootings reported since Monday after a weekend where 18 people were shot across the city. Fear And Frustration: 18 People Shot In Baltimore Last Weekend, Including Two Fells Point Shootings https://t.co/0MqEBU3u4v @wjz #Baltimore — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 28, 2022 Derek McGowan lives a block from one of the city’s latest deadly shootings in the Coldstream, Homestead, Montebello neighborhood, which is commonly known as the CHUM.  Makeon Hines, 24, was gunned down on Robb Street just before 11 p.m. Monday.  McGowan blames easy access to guns on...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Owings woman convicted of Abusing elderly patient

On June 30, 2022, a Calvert County jury convicted Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley of Owings of 2 counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.  The jury deliberated a mere 44 minutes before returning its verdict. The Defendant was the primary caregiver for the bedridden, elderly victim.  On December 21, 2021, […]
OWINGS, MD
WDVM 25

Firework shows return, others canceled in Prince George’s County

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — This holiday weekend is going dark in some cities as fireworks displays are being canceled, including one of the biggest ones in Prince George’s County held in College Park, Maryland. The city in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park canceled their annual Independence Day Fireworks show due […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
NottinghamMD.com

Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing

OVERLEA, MD—An Overlea man has been convicted on murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in 2020. Jimmy Foye, 63, was convicted on Tuesday of the murder of Irma Garrido Ruiz in Baltimore County Circuit Court. At 12:30 p.m. on January 3, 2020, Ruiz was found dead inside her Reisterstown home. She had been stabbed 44 times. Ruiz’s cellphone … Continue reading "Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing" The post Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
WTOP

Baltimore man indicted for multiple fake loan applications

A federal prosecutor says a grand jury has indicted a Baltimore man for submitting several fraudulent loan applications as well as stealing the identity of a tax preparer. U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron says Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes Jr. was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Police to start patrols along Interstate 83 inside Baltimore limits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Starting Friday, the Maryland State Police will officially begin patrolling Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street. The troopers will handle criminal and traffic enforcement on the Jones Falls Expressway and a small portion of President Street. The troopers are part of an effort to bring more state and federal law enforcement support into the city, which is struggling with a shortage of police officers amid a rising crime rate and a competitive labor market.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy