Bronx, NY

NYPD sergeant arrested on strangulation, assault charges after dispute with girlfriend

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An NYPD sergeant faces strangulation and other charges following an off-duty domestic dispute with his girlfriend, police said Tuesday.

Gregory Smith, 42, was arrested just before 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Bronx’s 45th Precinct, which covers Co-op City and City Island.

Police said his arrest followed a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, who refused medical attention at the scene.

In addition to a charge of strangulation, Smith faces charges of assault and harassment, according to police.

