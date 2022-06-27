ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Jacob Wheeler Earns Fourth Career Cup Victory at 2022 Wiley X Summit Cup on Outdoor Channel

majorleaguefishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM BAY, Fla. – Major League Fishing pro Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, Tennessee, caught 21 scorable bass weighing 50 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the 2022 Wiley X Summit Cup Presented by B&W Trailer Hitches in Palm Bay, Florida, which premiered Saturday on Outdoor Channel and Monday on the MyOutdoorTV app....

majorleaguefishing.com

click orlando

Trooper Steve explains new Florida law about loud music in cars

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thursday about a new Florida law concerning loud music in cars that goes...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: June 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Storms possible for Central Florida on Wednesday: When they'll arrive

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It will be another warm and humid afternoon in central Florida with highs in the low-90s in Orlando and upper-80s along the coast. Showers and storms begin just after lunchtime starting along I-95 and moving west across the peninsula by this evening. Coverage remains at 40% today, so not everyone will see that rain.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

No one injured in shootout at Wawa in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – No one was injured in a shootout Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa in Orlando, police said. The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Wawa at 2057 N. John Young Parkway near Silver Star Road. [TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Disney World releases menus for Epcot Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival arriving next month, Disney World has released the menus for this year’s event. The festival, which runs from July 14 through Nov. 19, will feature more than 25 marketplaces serving cuisine inspired by dishes from around the world.
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Florida’s Largest Homeowner’s Association, Association of Poinciana Villages, Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV), the largest homeowner’s association in the state of Florida, and one of the largest in the country, is marking its 50th Anniversary milestone this year. APV, which serves more than 70,000 residents across a 47,000-acre community, was formally established in 1972. Located just outside of Orlando, Florida, this long-standing HOA encompasses two counties: Polk and Osceola.
POINCIANA, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Orlando

Are you visiting Orlando, Florida for your vacation, or are you local to the area? Either way, it’s impossible to pass up taking a trip to Disney World and Universal Studios. It’s easy to spend a whole day going on numerous rides and seeing fun shows, but you’re bound...
ORLANDO, FL
wvlt.tv

A look inside the first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee opened in Crossville Monday, showcasing world-famous bathrooms, snacks and more than 100 gas pumps ready for those coming and going through the state. “It’s a great location - right in between Nashville and Knoxville - and we are going to...
WTVC

Mixed community reaction for anticipated new Lookouts stadium at Wheland Foundry site

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the last two decades, Chattanooga baseball fans have come to see the Lookouts play at AT&T field. But now, the city has plans for a new stadium. The old Wheland Foundry site in south Chattanooga will soon be the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger revealed at the Hamilton County Commission meeting on Wednesday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

