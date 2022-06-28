ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocus Pocus 2: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back in Teaser for Disney+ Sequel

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaLvq_0gONXzYw00

Click here to read the full article.

Disney+ has put a spell on your Tuesday morning, courtesy of the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 will reunite Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the witchy Sanderson sisters, who make an appearance — albeit a brief, shadowy one — at the end of the teaser embedded above. “Lock up your children!” Midler’s Winifred announces. “Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

Per the official synopsis, Hocus Pocus 2 takes place 29 years after the events of the beloved 1993 original, and Winifred, Sarah and Mary — witches that were executed in the 17th century — are looking for revenge. “Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve,” the logline reads.

As for the sequel’s release date, you won’t have to wait until Halloween to start streaming: The film drops Friday, Sept. 30.

In addition to its trio of leading ladies, Hocus Pocus 2 stars Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso ), Sam Richardson ( Veep ), Doug Jones ( Star Trek: Discovery ), Tony Hale ( Veep ), Whitney Peak ( Gossip Girl ), Belissa Escobedo ( The Baker and the Beauty ), Lilia Buckingham ( Dirt ) and Froylan Gutierrez ( Cruel Summer ).

Check out the sequel’s new teaser above, then hit the comments with your first impressions!

