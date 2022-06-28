ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

18-year-old faces federal charges in beating death, carjacking of delivery driver in Northeast Philadelphia

By Kristen Johanson
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — An 18-year-old previously charged by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office with murder has now been indicted by federal authorities in a deadly carjacking case.

John Nusslein is facing carjacking resulting in death, conspiracy, and related gun offenses for the December 2021 beating death of Chung Yan Chin.

Authorities say Nusslein and others placed a food delivery order to Teesdale Street in Northeast Philadelphia on Dec. 2, 2021, as a ruse to try to carjack delivery driver Chan.

They beat him and stole his car, according to the indictment, and Chan ultimately died from his injuries.

Nusslein also faces federal charges for a similar incident a couple of weeks after the first assault. In this carjacking, Nusslein and others demanded money from a delivery driver at gunpoint, then struck him and stole his car.

Nusslein was already facing murder charges at the city level, along with a 12-year-old and 16-year-old.

He is now in federal custody and could face decades in prison if convicted.

Comments / 9

truthsayer912
4d ago

The feds HAD to charge him because they know Krasner would have pled him down to some ridiculous low level crime.

Reply(1)
6
 

