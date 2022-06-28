ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lauren Spencer-Smith Signs With AG Artists for Management, Warner Chappell for Publishing

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiRvy_0gONWWcq00

Click here to read the full article.

Fast-rising 18-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith has inked with both Warner Chappell Music publishing and longtime Shawn Mendes manager Andrew Gertler’s AG Artists in partnership with Ziggy Chareton, Variety has confirmed. The news was first published in Hits.

A native of Vancouver Island, the singer’s confessional, intimate songs like “Fingers Crossed” and her latest single “Flowers” have effectively set her on a track to be this year’s Olivia Rodrigo. She taught herself piano and guitar in her early teens and began posting videos of herself performing covers on social media. Her version of Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” from “A Star Is Born” — which she sang in her father’s truck — blew up on Facebook, leading to an invitation from “American Idol” for its 2020 season.

After working with several professional producers and songwriters, she launched a TikTok page and began airing songs such as “For Granted and “Back to Friends” alongside covers (including Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want”), and caught fire with “Fingers Crossed,” which has logged half-a-billion views on the platform. After an intense bidding war, she signed with Island-Republic earlier this year via her imprint Three Name Productions, and during the Spring parted ways with former manager David Ehrlich. Gertler and Chareton, who have steered Mendes’ career since Gertler stumbled on a video of the then-14-year-old performing a Justin Bieber song on YouTube, have joined forces to manage Spencer-Smith as well.

The singer is at work on her debut full-length. Last month, she performed “Fingers Crossed” at Canada’s Juno Awards, and she’s playing a high-profile concert at New York’s Bowery Ballroom tonight.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Brandy Makes Surprise Performance With Jack Harlow at BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow was joined by Brandy and Lil Wayne for his BET Awards performance on Sunday night. The rapper started his set singing the Lil Wayne-featuring “Poison” on his own before Wayne briefly popped in to deliver his own verse. Harlow also surprised audiences when his second guest, Brandy, popped up on stage to take over “First Class,” singing the freestyle she premiered earlier this year. The rendition came in response to Harlow’s viral interview in which the 24-year-old couldn’t identify Brandy’s 1998 “Angels In Disguise” and had no idea that the R&B singer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Friends’ Creator Donates $4 Million Due to ‘Guilt’ and Embarrassment Over Show’s Zero Diversity

Click here to read the full article. “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times that she’s so “embarrassed” by and feels such “guilt” over the lack of diversity on her classic NBC sitcom that she’s donating $4 million to create the Marta F. Kauffman ‘78 Professorship in African and African American Studies at Brandeis University. Kauffman said it was originally “difficult and frustrating” to have the show criticized for its lack of diverse characters, but she became critical herself after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. “It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to wrestle...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Why Ben Savage Is Not Part of the ‘Boy Meets World’ Rewatch Podcast: ‘It’s Not His Thing’

Click here to read the full article. Ben Savage was the main character of “Boy Meets World,” the sitcom that aired as part of ABC’s “TGIF” from 1993 to 2000, but he’s not planning to rewatch the episodes with his former co-stars. Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, who starred as Topanga, Eric and Shawn, respectively, on the show, launched “Pod Meets World,” an iHeartRadio rewatch podcast, on June 27. During the first episode, “TGI-Happening,” Fishel explained why the show’s leading man isn’t part of the project. “Ben Savage is doing his own thing. He’s doing Lifetime movies. He’s busy. We...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Black Bird’ Cast Remembers Co-Star Ray Liotta at Premiere: ‘He Meant Everything to Us’

Click here to read the full article. True crime is all the craze on the small screen. Now, “Black Bird” is looking to shake things up. The series, starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, aims to play mind games with its audience, pitting a high school football star against a suspected serial killer. For Egerton, the show is more than just an interesting story of a horrendous crime, it’s a portrait of masculinity and how decisions made by men “fuck up the world.” “You can watch it and learn something about what it means to be a human being,” Egerton told...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Gertler
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Jp Saxe
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Shawn Mendes
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Impersonator Infiltrates NFT Conference, Real Snoop Dogg Reacts

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg has been making his presence felt in the cryptocurrency world as of late, so when fans spotted what appeared to be the rap icon strolling around the NFT.NYC conference in Times Square this past Monday (June 21), it wasn’t far-fetched to think that he’d come to partake in the festivities. However, the man in question—who even had a security detail surrounding him—was actually an impersonator of Snoop. NBC News Reporter Kevin Collier confirmed the impersonator after receiving a scoop from a member of the doppelgänger’s team.More from VIBE.comEminem And Snoop Dogg Drop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Harrison Wagner, 27, Died After ‘Losing Battle With Addiction,’ Family Reveals

While the official cause of Harrison Wagner’s death has yet to be confirmed by a medical professional, a clue to what killed the 27-year-old son of General Hospital’s Jack and Kristina Wagner has been revealed. A scholarship was set up in Harrison’s name via the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” the statement on the website reads, “and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management#Publishing#Canadian#Ag#American#Tiktok
AOL Corp

'ER' actress Mary Mara's cause of death revealed

Mary Mara, who was found dead in New York's St. Lawrence River on Sunday, died of asphyxiation, or suffocation, due to drowning, according to autopsy findings. The ER and Ray Donovan actress's cause of death was announced Wednesday by police, bringing an end to online rumors around the fatal accident.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Universal Studios Park Closing Beloved Attraction

Universal Studios Orlando (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report sees on average over 7.5 million patrons annually. Just 36 miles away Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report sees on average close to 19 million annually. Disappointing that number of fans can be devastating.
ORLANDO, FL
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives

6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Variety

Selena Gomez Speaks Out Against Roe v. Wade Reversal at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Premiere: ‘I’m Just Not Happy’

Click here to read the full article. “Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez took a moment during the second season’s red carpet premiere to speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections for abortion access. “It’s about voting,” Gomez told Variety. “It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.” .@SelenaGomez on what Hollywood can do...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jerry Hall’s Kids With Mick Jagger: Meet 2 Daughters & 2 Sons

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall‘s love lasted decades – but, like most things, it came to an end. However, these two will be forever linked, thanks to the quartet of children they had together. Mick and Jerry are the proud parents of a pair of sons and daughters: Elizabeth Jagger, James Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, and Gabriel Jagger. These four make up half of Mick’s overall progeny and have each gone on to make their name in the fashion, music, acting, activism, and journalism worlds.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy