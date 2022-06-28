ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

State Street, Wells Fargo to Cover Travel Costs for Employee Abortions

By Benjamin Kail
NECN
 3 days ago

NECN

Are People Still Dying From COVID-19? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

More than 1 million people have died of COVID in the U.S., including nearly 20,000 people from Massachusetts, to date. People continue to die from the virus despite widely available vaccines and growing levels of immunity, Boston doctors say, but not in droves like they once did. The U.S. has...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bear That Was Stranded on I-495 Median in Mass. Later Died

A bear that stopped traffic on Interstate 495 in southern Massachusetts last week later died despite efforts to save it. The bear had appeared to be injured and was stranded in a highway median in Raynham on June 23. The highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal tranquilized and moved to safety.
RAYNHAM, MA
NECN

Visit a Pub by the River a Short Drive From Boston (Just Not the Charles)

The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

US Coast Guard Searches for Person in Water Off Mass. Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off the coast of Massachusetts, the agency wrote on Twitter Friday morning. The person is believed to be somewhere between Nomans Island, which is south of Martha's Vineyard, and New Bedford. The person was on a 77-foot fishing boat called the "Susan Rose" out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, last seen around midnight heading back toward New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

MBTA Train Operator in Man's Dragging Death on Red Line Placed on Unpaid Leave

The driver of a Red Line train that dragged a passenger to his death in April has been placed on unpaid leave, an MBTA spokesperson confirmed. The MBTA switched the employee from paid leave to unpaid leave on Monday, the Boston Globe reported. Agency spokesperson Joe Pesaturo confirmed the move to NBC10 Boston Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Contractor Completes 100,000-Square-Foot Cannabis-Cultivation Facility

A new 100,000-square-foot cannabis-cultivation facility for GreenCare Collective has been completed in Millbury. The building was constructed by Vantage Builders Inc. and is located at 12 Latti Farm Road in Millbury, just south of Worcester,. It will house cannabis cultivation, product manufacturing and a dispensary, the Waltham-based contractor said this week.
MILLBURY, MA
NECN

Toddler Falls From Third-Story Window in Lynn, Mass.

A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday after falling from a third-story window in Lynn, Massachusetts. Police said the child was conscious and alert when they arrived to the address on Houghton Street. The toddler was taken to Mass General Hospital. The fall was accidental and the child is...
LYNN, MA
NECN

10 Boston Gang Members Convicted on Drug, Firearms Charges

Ten members of a Boston-based street gang have been convicted of federal drug, racketeering and gun-related offenses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday. The defendants were indicted in June 2020 as part of a federal sweep targeting members of the street gang NOB, an abbreviation for Norton, Olney and Barry streets in Dorchester, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. They all pleaded guilty to various offenses in recent weeks, with the final two defendants pleading guilty last week.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Worcester's July 4th Celebration Returns After Pandemic Pause

After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Fourth of July fireworks display in Worcester, Massachusetts, is finally back. "It's wonderful to be back," one man said at the festivities. "We're definitely excited to be here tonight and enjoy it. It's wonderful weather. It's holding up so great."
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Dozens Rescued After Sky Ride Breaks Down at Zoo in Mendon, Mass.

The Skyfari sky ride at Southwick's Zoo in Mendon, Massachusetts, was stuck Friday afternoon, trapping dozens of people in the air. Betsey Brewer, one of the family owners at the zoo, said everything started when employees noticed a small oil leak and halted the ride as a precaution. "We decided...
MENDON, MA
NECN

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

NH Man Charged With Hosting Underage Drinking Party for Over 100 People

A 20-year-old man from New Hampshire was charged with hosting an underage drinking party for more than 100 people this month, police said Wednesday. Jacob Sacks was arrested Monday, according to the Hollis Police Department, over the party at his home on Jambard Road on the night of Sunday, June 19.
HOLLIS, NH
NECN

Trial Begins for Woman Accused of Hate Crime After 2020 Attack in East Boston

A trial has begun for a woman accused of berating and assaulting a woman and her teenage daughter on a Boston street two years ago because they were speaking Spanish. The case drew national attention and civil rights advocates decried what they feel was a light sentence for one of the women involved, so they are watching the trial closely.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Shot in Dorchester, Police Say

A person was shot in Dorchester Friday, Boston police said. No one has been arrested. The shooting was reported on Carmen Street near Radcliffe Street, police said. The victim is expected to survive, according to police. Officers were searching for whoever did the shooting, police said. This breaking news story...
BOSTON, MA

