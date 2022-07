WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola has been identified as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash on I-94 in West Fargo Tuesday night. The state patrol says the 36-year-old Sola was thrown from his motorcycle, which came to rest on the median shoulder of westbound I-94. He died at the scene. Sola was not wearing a helmet.

