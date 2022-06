Around 40 residents in Warwickshire hosted an 80-metre Pride march – one of the world’s shortest – for a third year.People living on Batt Close in Rugby created costumes and decorations to make the road shimmer and sparkle on Saturday.The tradition is a “special event” for those on the road as it shows the community is “a safe space” for everyone to be themselves.“This really is the little Pride that could,” Batt Close resident Rachel Bunce said.“Once again, our street has rallied behind a message of love and hope to organise such a special event for us all to be...

