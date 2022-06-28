ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWNBA star Brittney Griner has been ordered to stand...

Brittney Griner’s wife shares heartbreaking admission

It has been over four months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia for allegedly being found with vape cartridges containing a hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate which carries a significant penalty within the country. Russia recently decided that her criminal trial would begin on Friday, and...
Brittney Griner trial - live: Anger as WNBA star held in ‘tiny cage’ as Russia denies she is hostage

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
Britney Griner trial on tap in Moscow: CBS News Flash July 1, 2022

The trial for WNBA star Britney Griner began Friday, the 135th day of her detainment in Moscow. A second person this week has been attacked by a bison at Yellowstone National Park - a 71 year old Pennsylvania woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. And conservationists say at least 11 sharks – some of them great whites – have been spotted in the Cape Cod area in the last week.
