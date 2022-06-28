ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

New ISP trooper, Lawrenceburg native assigned to Pendleton Post

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 2 days ago

PENDLETON, IN — A Lawrenceburg native who graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy on June 16 has been assigned to the ISP-Pendleton Post. 23-year-old Avery Weisbrodt is a 2016 graduate of Lawrenceburg High School. After...

wrbiradio.com

wdrb.com

2 arrested after boat chase in Madison, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested after a boat chase in Madison, Indiana. Police arrested brothers Stephan and Evan Meyer, both in their 40s. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Madison police said several men were climbing over the gate at the Lighthouse Restaurant. Officers followed and arrested Evan...
MADISON, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Pavement Work Scheduled on Wilson Creek Road

The work will require the closure of Wilson Creek Road. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Paul H. Rohe Company has scheduled a chip seal paving project on Wilson Creek Road. The work will require the closure of Wilson Creek Road from the shopping center plaza in Aurora to Harriet Street in Lawrenceburg on Friday, July 1 and Monday, July 5 during the daytime hours.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Deputies Identify Vehicle Break-in Suspects

Anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts should contact the Sheriff's Department. Dustin Hurley, Amanda Ziegler and suspect vehicle. Photo provided. (Brookville, Ind.) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating persons of interest in a recent series of vehicle break-ins. Deputies...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

North Vernon Woman Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine

She is also being held on a Jennings County Warrant. Seymour-Yesterday, June 27, 2022, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper resulted in a Jennings County woman being arrested on numerous charges related to dealing and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Shortly before 11:00 am, the Indiana State Police...
NORTH VERNON, IN
Fox 19

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection in Wayne County shortly before 2 p.m. on June 28. According to a Kentucky State Police report, the initial investigation indicates that a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Michael McClellan, 28, was traveling south on KY 90 at high speeds when he struck a 2006 Chevrolet Pickup operated by Delmar Brumely, 81, and the passenger Wendell Kelsay, 71.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

Mr. Jackie Wayne “Jack” Asbury

Mr. Jackie Wayne “Jack” Asbury, age 75, of Bennington, Indiana, entered this life on April 24, 1947 in Vevay, Indiana. He was the son of the late Delmar C. and Clara Belle (McMackin) Asbury. He was raised in Switzerland County and was a 1965 graduate of Vevay High School. Jack was inducted into the United States Army on August 11, 1968 in Madison, Indiana. He received the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge and was transferred to the United States Army Reserves on December 11, 1968 at Fort McClellan, Alabama. Jack was employed for Cummins Engineering in Columbus, Indiana for a few years. Jack was honorably discharged with the rank of Private on January 31, 1972. Jack was united in marriage to Judith Ball on September 30, 1978 at the Bennington United Methodist Church. This union was blessed with a daughter, Kristi. He was later united in marriage on October 12, 1984 to Deborah Griswold at the Bennington United Methodist Church. This union was blessed with a daughter, Lydia. Jack was a former employee for the Switzerland County Highway Department from 1992-2018. He drove a school bus for the Switzerland County School Corporation for eight years. Jack was a current trustee for Slawson Cemetery for the past several years. Jack was a lifelong resident of the Switzerland County community and enjoyed farming, fishing, shooting and his grandchildren. Jack passed away at 4:49 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at The Waters of Clifty Falls in Madison, Indiana.
BENNINGTON, IN
95.3 MNC

There’s more phone scams claiming victims in parts of Indiana

There’s more phone scams claiming victims in parts of Indiana. Fishers is one of the areas where several people have reported calls from random numbers saying the person has a warrant out for their arrest, and to send gift cards to clear their name. Police call it a failry...
FISHERS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
Local News Digital

Shelby County teen, missing since February, found safe

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Shelbyville Police Department released information Tuesday night that Brayden Mahon, a teenager missing from Shelbyville since February 10, was located in Oklahoma and is safe. Law enforcement thanks everyone who provided tips. At this time police are not providing any additional information. It is still an ongoing investigation.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Stephanie J. Ingram, 71, Batesville

Stephanie Joyce Ingram, age 71, of Batesville, Indiana died unexpectedly Friday, June 24, 2022 in Brownsburg, Indiana. Born February 7, 1951 in Versailles, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Emel A. & Eileen (Curry) Ingram. She was retired having worked in housekeeping at Margaret Mary Hospital for over 18 years.
BATESVILLE, IN

