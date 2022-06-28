ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Your Week Ahead: June 28 to July 4, 2022

By John Thomason
bocamag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCost: $35-$99 Contact: 305/949-6722, arshtcenter.org. Part percussionists, part clowns, part acrobatic showmen and part mimes, the “people of color” of the Blue Man Group have been entertaining audiences with their performance art for the past 35 years. The group, which is now part of the Cirque Du Soleil empire, is a...

www.bocamag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocamag.com

El Camino West Palm Beach is a Visual Feast

El Camino is bringing its authentic Mexican cuisine to The Square in West Palm Beach. The restaurant brand has garnered quite the stellar reputation over the years as it expands to new locations across South Florida. Yes, the authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails are delicious, but the interior decor lends itself to the overall experience of dining at El Camino. Opening its doors this holiday weekend, diners will not only get to indulge in the made-from-scratch fare and refreshing margaritas, but also take in the $6 million interiors.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Enjoy Summer Without the Sweat at These Local Parks

Looking for some outdoor fun this summer without the Florida heat? So are we! From scenic trails to picnics and playgrounds, we set out to find some local parks that provide shade for your summer fun. Tradewinds Park. One of the largest parks in Broward County, Tradewinds Park is more...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Boca Museum Retreats from Cornell and Former Bank Lot Sells for $25M

The Boca Raton Museum of Art is removing itself from any role in operating the Cornell Museum in Delray Beach. Executive Director Irvin Lippman told me Wednesday that he has conveyed that message to City Manager Terrence Moore and Mayor Shelly Petrolia. At the city commission’s June 14 meeting, Petrolia and commissioners Juli Casale and Shirley Johnson asked Moore to reopen discussions with the museum. In April, Moore had presented the commission with a contract for the museum to run the Cornell for 18 months. Johnson voted it down with Ryan Boylston and Adam Frankel.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free Palm Beach Zoo Admission for Kids

For a cheap outing during July, take the kids to the Palm Beach Zoo, as the zoo will be offering free admission for kids 12 and younger through July 31, 2022. This offer is valid when they are accompanied by a paying adult — with a limit of two free child admissions per full-price adult ticket. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Kids under 3 are always free.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Alaska State
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Delray Beach, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
bocaratontribune.com

Silver Palm Park Reopens, Welcomes First Patron

Today, the City of Boca Raton Reopened Silver Palm Park. During the renovation, alot of upgrades were made to the park, which now has a renovated boat ramp area that now includes a new floating dock with two dedicated boat ramps (1 double, 1 single) for use. The project also...
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Fourth fun and fireworks: July 4th festivities scheduled

In honor of America’s founding, several Broward County cities will host Independence Day events. All events listed are free and on July 4th unless otherwise noted. On July 3 from 8 to 11 p.m., Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40 St., will host its For Independence Day Celebration. In addition to fireworks, there will be live entertainment provided by Rock band The Regs, gourmet food trucks, alcoholic beverages and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Lobster#Planet Earth#Explosions#The Blue Man Group#B 52s#Arshtcenter Org Part#The Cirque Du Soleil#Bmg
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hungry for restaurant deals? We’ve got the Top 5 discounts for Bon Appétit Boca month

After taking a pandemic pause in 2020 and 2021, the dining promotion formerly known as Boca Raton Restaurant Month is back — with a new name and a selection of deeply discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. Throughout all of July, Bon Appétit Boca will serve up specials, with the goal of propping up sluggish restaurant traffic during South Florida’s historically slow ...
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

Take Tri-Rail to Delray Beach Market for the ultimate girls night out!

Skip the traffic and use Tri-Rail for your next girls night out!. Every Wednesday night, you can do a Sip & Paint class Delray Beach Market starting at 6 p.m. The class is lead by Dusty Art Live, it costs $25 per canvas, and includes all paint instruction…when you’re finished, it’s your masterpiece to take home!
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale may stick neighborhoods with $104 million redesign bill for Las Olas

Las Olas, the iconic boulevard buzzing with chic restaurants, luxury shops and crowded bars, is in line for an extreme makeover that will cost millions — $104.2 million, to be exact. The ambitious plan, which will take years to complete, calls for pretty landscaping and roomy sidewalks that will open up space for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls along one of Fort Lauderdale’s best people ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
veronews.com

Is our island ready for a ‘destination resort’?

In the ’70s, it was a Holiday Inn. In the ’80s, it became Ramada Inn Resort. In the ’90s, it was upgraded to a Radisson. Then came Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne, and for most of this century, this prime piece of beachfront property has been an empty, weed-infested lot.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Sale of Palm Beach International Raceway hits a roadblock

JUPITER, Fla. — UPDATE:. IRG Sports and Entertainment sent a statement Friday morning in regards to the deal falling through to sell the property:. “We want to be clear that the future of the property remains the same: it will be developed for logistics and distribution use, with a process underway to choose a new developer. The track is closed and will not be reopening. When completed, the development will provide much needed logistics infrastructure, a stronger commercial tax base, and a significant increase in employment opportunities.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

24th Annual “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon

Palm Beach County health care workers were presented with awards and appreciation at the 24th-annual “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon, presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton. More than 250 guests attended the luncheon on March 30, National Doctor’s Day. Nominated doctors received a crystal globe on an engraved pedestal with their name, and the most nominated doctor at this year’s luncheon was Dr. Philip Oranburg, who was recognized as the 2022 “Doctor of Distinction.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

The Falcon Opens in Delray Beach

The space that used to house Delray’s Death or Glory didn’t stay dormant for long. In its place has risen The Falcon, a new casual yet seductive beach bar and restaurant boasting craft cocktails and elevated global street food. The concept is actually a reinvention of The Falcon House, which used to occupy the 100-year-old house at 116 N.E. 6th Avenue, just north of Delray’s bustling Atlantic Avenue. The food by executive chef Mike Stuhlmuller centers around shareable plates such as curry cauliflower and drunken noodles. The drink menu, curated by co-owner Sean Iglehart and bar manager Andrew Luzenko, is dominated by playful cocktails with cool names, such as the Fly Trap (mezcal, ancho verde, lulo fruit, lime, and watermelon salt). Visit on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Bathrobe Brunch, with live music and free brunch cocktails for anyone who dons a bathrobe or kimono.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy