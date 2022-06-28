ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Bremerton football coach reacts to Supreme Court ruling on prayer

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with a Bremerton High School football coach the district fired for kneeling and praying on the field after games. The court’s conservative majority found Joe Kennedy’s...

Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Isn't Even Trying Anymore

Well, there’s not much to talk about in the legal world besides the Supreme Court so… let’s do that. The Court ruled that state legislatures are both free to craft the laws that suit their state and that state legislatures are dangerously lawless entities that must be crushed by judicial fiat… WITHIN A DAY! The half century of Roe isn’t a historical tradition, but a 111-year-old gun permit statute is not as historically rooted as a 14-year-old Supreme Court opinion. It’s a wild time to try to untangle the rule of law. Also, Biglaw firms are scrambling to react to the Dobbs opinion, and former Solicitor General Paul Clement throws a pity party in the papers.
CBS Boston

AG Healey knocks Supreme Court school prayer ruling

BOSTON -  Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is among those criticizing Monday's Supreme Court ruling that sided with a Washington state high school football coach who lost his job for praying after games.The court ruled 6-3 in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that the free exercise and free speech clauses of the First Amendment protect an individual engaging in religious expression.  "Sports can be a powerful tool for bringing people from all backgrounds together, and kids from diverse religious backgrounds should have the chance to be part of a team without being pressured to pray. The football field is...
The Center Square

Supreme Court ruling in EPA case a 'win' for KY, AG says

(The Center Square) – Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the Environmental Protection Agency not having the power to mandate coal-powered electricity plants to either reduce their production or subsidize gas-, wind- or solar-powered plants is a “win” for Kentucky, according to the state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
