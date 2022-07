Dustin Johnson put on a brilliant performance for the fans on Day 2 at Pumpkin Ridge in a round of golf that saw him record eight birdies and at one stage reach 10 under par. A few poor iron shots and missed putts on the back nine put a dent in his round and he had to settle for a round of 68 which was enough to take a share of the lead into the final day of the second invitational event of the LIV Golf series.The overnight leader, Carlos Ortiz, was playing alongside Johnson and only a minor...

