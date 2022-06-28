South Africa's 2022 maize harvest seen down 10% from last year

Covid vaccines must be urgently updated to target new variants as infection rates in the UK soar to near-record levels, leading scientists have warned.An average of 285,507 people are being infected with the virus each day in the UK, according to the latest data from the ZOE Covid Study. Its lead scientist Professor Tim Spector said cases were soon expected to exceed the 300,000 mark, “bringing us to levels seen during the height of the pandemic for the UK”.With the country now in its fifth wave, and hospital admissions once again on the rise, scientists argue a new vaccine specific...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO