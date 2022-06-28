ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

South Africa's 2022 maize harvest seen down 10% from last year

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

June 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 10% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Germany has two more African swine fever case in farm pigs - ministry

HAMBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Two more case of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in farm pigs in Germany, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said. One was in the western state of Lower Saxony which was previously free of the disease and one in the eastern state of Brandenburg where the disease has been found before. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)
Agriculture Online

Argentine wheat crop most delayed in a decade amid drought, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat crop for the 2022/23 season is the country's most delayed in a decade, as a period of drought and coming frosts force farmers to put planting off for better conditions, the Rosario Grains Exchange reported Thursday. The announcement came a day after...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE - Ukraine exports 61.5 mln T grain, oilseeds worth $22.2 bln in 2021/22

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major global grain and oilseed producer and exporter, increased grain exports by 8.5 percent to 48.5 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season despite a sharp fall in volumes in February-June caused by the Russian invasion. The following are details of major Ukrainian grain, vegetable oil and oilseed exports, provided by Ukraine's deputy economy minister Taras Kachka. UKRAINE 2021/22 GRAIN, OILSEED EXPORTS commodity 2021/22 worth 2020/21 (tonnes) (bln dlr) *(tonnes) wheat 18,700,000 4.8 16,639,000 corn 23,540,000 5.8 23,077,000 barley 5,740,000 1.3 4,230,000 sunflower oil 4,300,000 5.8 n/a sunflower meal 3,400,000 0.96 n/a rape seed 2,700,000 1.7 n/a sunseed 1,090,000 0.616 n/a TOTAL 61,520,000 22.2 n/a * Agriculture ministry data (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maize#Thomson Reuters#South African#Crop Estimates Committee#Cec
Agriculture Online

India's rice planting lags last year after low rainfall

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - India's rice farmers have planted 4.3 million hectares with the grain so far this season, farm ministry data showed on Friday, down 27% from the same period last year after lower than usual June rainfall. Millions of Indian farmers plant crops such as rice,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers look for premium for remaining 2021 corn, soybeans

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grain dealers will have to boost prices to pry farmers' corn and soybeans from their storage bins as growers are already flush with cash and can afford to wait and see if the market rallies further. "I assume we are going to have to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
Agriculture Online

Ukraine harvests 293,000 T of grain from 1% area -ministry

KYIV, July 1 (Reuters) - Farmers in southern and eastern Ukraine have started the 2022 harvest, threshing 293,800 tonnes of grain from around 1% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said farmers had threshed 131,500 hectares and the grain yield averaged 2.23 tonnes per...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia looks to raise palm oil export quota

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia proposed raising palm oil export quotas on Friday and is considering increasing mandatory levels of biodiesel in fuel mixes to prop prices for farmers at a time when domestic palm oil inventories are high, a senior minister said on Saturday. Palm oil inventories ballooned...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil's June fertilizer imports grow to 4.15 mln tonnes - government data

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian fertilizer imports in June totaled 4.15 million tonnes, up from 3.5 million tonnes in the same month of 2021, according to government trade data on Friday. The figure indicates that Brazil, a net fertilizer importer, should have enough supplies to start planting summer...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles after the government switched the formula for the tax calculation from U.S. dollars to the local currency, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,600.0 3,307.0 2,168.8 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia changes its formula for grain export taxes to support shipments

July 1 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has approved changes to the formula for calculating its grain export taxes which will support shipments in the new July-June marketing season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The new base price for calculating the wheat export tax is set at 15,000 roubles ($283.68...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat export tax to fall sharply on July 6-12

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry said on Friday that the state export tax on the Russian wheat had been set at 4,600 roubles ($85.8 at current rate) per tonne for July 6-12. The tax is at $146.1 per tonne for June 29-July 5. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-EU sees smaller wheat crop, record exports in 2022/23

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive on Friday lowered its forecast for soft wheat production in the bloc in 2022/23 to well below last season's level, but maintained its outlook for record exports. In supply and demand data, the European Commission pegged usable production of common wheat,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Covid: Urgent call to update vaccines to target variants as cases rise to near-record levels

Covid vaccines must be urgently updated to target new variants as infection rates in the UK soar to near-record levels, leading scientists have warned.An average of 285,507 people are being infected with the virus each day in the UK, according to the latest data from the ZOE Covid Study. Its lead scientist Professor Tim Spector said cases were soon expected to exceed the 300,000 mark, “bringing us to levels seen during the height of the pandemic for the UK”.With the country now in its fifth wave, and hospital admissions once again on the rise, scientists argue a new vaccine specific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn rises after recent USDA report-led tumble

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices rose on Friday, after tumbling in the previous session following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) report that U.S. plantings and quarterly grain stocks were above consensus estimates. Soybeans and wheat also climbed. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina grains truck traffic to ports rises after end of protest

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Grains truck traffic to Argentina's major ports rose strongly on Friday after a haulage protest over diesel costs and shortages was resolved, a boost to exports from the world's top shipper of processed soy and the No. 2 of corn. Truck numbers entering ports...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy