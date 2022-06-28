ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best school districts in Ohio

By Stacker
A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Ohio using rankings from Niche . Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. Orange City School District (Cleveland)
– Number of schools: 4 (2,049 students)
– Graduation rate: 92% (89% reading proficient and 87% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $120,455 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Mason City School District (Mason)
– Number of schools: 5 (10,445 students)
– Graduation rate: 95% (86% reading proficient and 89% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $83,106 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Rocky River City School District (Rocky River)
– Number of schools: 5 (2,723 students)
– Graduation rate: 95% (91% reading proficient and 92% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $83,888 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Beachwood City School District (Beachwood)
– Number of schools: 5 (1,682 students)
– Graduation rate: 95% (88% reading proficient and 87% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $89,638 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Hudson City School District (Hudson)
– Number of schools: 6 (4,649 students)
– Graduation rate: 92% (89% reading proficient and 91% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $74,491 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Ottawa Hills Local School District (Toledo)
– Number of schools: 2 (1,017 students)
– Graduation rate: 95% (92% reading proficient and 91% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $75,806 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Sycamore Community School District (Blue Ash)
– Number of schools: 7 (5,567 students)
– Graduation rate: 95% (86% reading proficient and 87% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $83,238 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Dublin City Schools (Dublin)
– Number of schools: 19 (16,624 students)
– Graduation rate: 93% (80% reading proficient and 81% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $96,723 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Solon City School District (Solon)
– Number of schools: 7 (4,643 students)
– Graduation rate: 96% (94% reading proficient and 96% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $94,073 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District (Cincinnati)
– Number of schools: 4 (2,140 students)
– Graduation rate: 92% (89% reading proficient and 91% math proficient)
– Average teacher salary: $78,941 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

