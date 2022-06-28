TABLE-South Africa's 2021/2022 crop estimates

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major global grain and oilseed producer and exporter, increased grain exports by 8.5 percent to 48.5 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season despite a sharp fall in volumes in February-June caused by the Russian invasion. The following are details of major Ukrainian grain, vegetable oil and oilseed exports, provided by Ukraine's deputy economy minister Taras Kachka. UKRAINE 2021/22 GRAIN, OILSEED EXPORTS commodity 2021/22 worth 2020/21 (tonnes) (bln dlr) *(tonnes) wheat 18,700,000 4.8 16,639,000 corn 23,540,000 5.8 23,077,000 barley 5,740,000 1.3 4,230,000 sunflower oil 4,300,000 5.8 n/a sunflower meal 3,400,000 0.96 n/a rape seed 2,700,000 1.7 n/a sunseed 1,090,000 0.616 n/a TOTAL 61,520,000 22.2 n/a * Agriculture ministry data (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)
