TABLE-South Africa's 2021/2022 crop estimates

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

June 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee released its fifth production forecast for the 2021/2022 summer crops on Tuesday. Below is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS - FIFTH PRODUCTION FORECAST FOR 2022 SEASON LATEST...

Agriculture Online

Argentine wheat crop most delayed in a decade amid drought, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat crop for the 2022/23 season is the country's most delayed in a decade, as a period of drought and coming frosts force farmers to put planting off for better conditions, the Rosario Grains Exchange reported Thursday. The announcement came a day after...
Agriculture Online

Germany has two more African swine fever case in farm pigs - ministry

HAMBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Two more case of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in farm pigs in Germany, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said. One was in the western state of Lower Saxony which was previously free of the disease and one in the eastern state of Brandenburg where the disease has been found before. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)
Agriculture Online

TABLE - Ukraine exports 61.5 mln T grain, oilseeds worth $22.2 bln in 2021/22

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major global grain and oilseed producer and exporter, increased grain exports by 8.5 percent to 48.5 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season despite a sharp fall in volumes in February-June caused by the Russian invasion. The following are details of major Ukrainian grain, vegetable oil and oilseed exports, provided by Ukraine's deputy economy minister Taras Kachka. UKRAINE 2021/22 GRAIN, OILSEED EXPORTS commodity 2021/22 worth 2020/21 (tonnes) (bln dlr) *(tonnes) wheat 18,700,000 4.8 16,639,000 corn 23,540,000 5.8 23,077,000 barley 5,740,000 1.3 4,230,000 sunflower oil 4,300,000 5.8 n/a sunflower meal 3,400,000 0.96 n/a rape seed 2,700,000 1.7 n/a sunseed 1,090,000 0.616 n/a TOTAL 61,520,000 22.2 n/a * Agriculture ministry data (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles after the government switched the formula for the tax calculation from U.S. dollars to the local currency, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,600.0 3,307.0 2,168.8 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers look for premium for remaining 2021 corn, soybeans

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grain dealers will have to boost prices to pry farmers' corn and soybeans from their storage bins as growers are already flush with cash and can afford to wait and see if the market rallies further. "I assume we are going to have to...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-EU sees smaller wheat crop, record exports in 2022/23

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive on Friday lowered its forecast for soft wheat production in the bloc in 2022/23 to well below last season's level, but maintained its outlook for record exports. In supply and demand data, the European Commission pegged usable production of common wheat,...
Agriculture Online

French analyst Agritel sees Romania's 2022 wheat crop fall 16.5%

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Soft wheat production in Romania is expected to fall to 9.31 million tonnes next season from last year's record of 11.15 million due to dry weather throughout the growth cycle, French consultancy Agritel said on Thursday. Romania is among the largest grain sellers in the...
Agriculture Online

New-crop Ukrainian wheat offered in Asia at around $390/T

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - New-crop Ukrainian wheat is being offered in Asia to be shipped from Romania for the first time since Russia's invasion, although there have not been many deals because of higher freight costs, two Singapore-based traders said. Freshly harvested wheat from the war-torn country is being...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn rises after recent USDA report-led tumble

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices rose on Friday, after tumbling in the previous session following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) report that U.S. plantings and quarterly grain stocks were above consensus estimates. Soybeans and wheat also climbed. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago soybeans decline despite bullish USDA planting data

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices fell on Friday, pressured by lower oil prices and a broader retreat in the grain markets, even as traders shrugged off a USDA report showing soybean plantings were much below expectations. Corn and wheat prices continued their slide from the previous session...
Agriculture Online

Indonesia to raise palm oil export quota

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised palm oil export quotas on Saturday, allowing companies that have sold palm oil domestically to export seven times the amount of their domestic sales starting July 1, a senior minister said. Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan also said the...
Agriculture Online

Russia changes its formula for grain export taxes to support shipments

July 1 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has approved changes to the formula for calculating its grain export taxes which will support shipments in the new July-June marketing season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The new base price for calculating the wheat export tax is set at 15,000 roubles ($283.68...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina trucker strike ends, boosting grains exports

BUENOS AIRES, June 30 (Reuters) - An Argentine truckers strike ended on Thursday, after some unions upset with diesel shortages reached a deal to lift the one-week protest around the major port of Rosario, which is expected to help the flow of grains for export going forward. The truck driver...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to June 27

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 25 ending June 27. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 25 average in France 5 Week 24 2022 2 Week 25 2021 0 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 25 average in France 2 11 23 60 4 Week 24 2022 2 11 22 60 4 Week 25 2021 0 5 15 72 7 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 25 average in France 41 Week 24 2022 26 Week 25 2021 2 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 25 average in France 2 11 25 59 3 Week 24 2022 2 11 24 60 3 Week 25 2021 1 6 19 70 4 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 25 average in France 26 Week 24 2022 5 Week 25 2021 1 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 25 average in France 2 13 28 55 1 Week 24 2022 1 12 27 58 2 Week 25 2021 1 7 25 64 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 25 average in France 5 Week 24 2022 3 Week 25 2021 0 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 25 average in France 2 15 31 51 1 Week 24 2022 2 15 31 52 1 Week 25 2021 0 4 13 79 4 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 25 average in France 0 4 12 76 7 Week 24 2022 0 3 13 77 7 Week 25 2021 0 1 10 82 7 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat export tax to fall sharply on July 6-12

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry said on Friday that the state export tax on the Russian wheat had been set at 4,600 roubles ($85.8 at current rate) per tonne for July 6-12. The tax is at $146.1 per tonne for June 29-July 5. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting...
