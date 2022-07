At about 4:27 PM on Friday, July 1, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of Mildred Ave. and Norfolk St in Mattapan. While en route to the scene, officers received additional information of a vehicle with Florida plates was occupied by a male with a bun on the top of his head who was armed with the gun.

