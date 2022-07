Automakers seem to be getting creative with the digital arts these days. That’s understandable, considering they can’t seem to figure out the chip shortage situation, so instead of pouring resources into that problem they’ll instead try to get everyone excited about “owning” NFTs or digital tokens of cars. That’s evidenced with the auctioning off of a 2023 Corvette Z06 by GM, which of course comes with an NFT version of the sports car since owning the real thing isn’t enough.

