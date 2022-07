Surrounded by her adoring family, Sara Mae Laser of Gettysburg, PA, passed away peacefully at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village in Gettysburg on June 23, 2022. Sara was born on April 19, 1938, to Elmer W. Seaman and Gertrude W. (Stevens) Seaman in Shelby, OH. After dating him in high school and college, she married Thomas Alva Laser in 1960. Tom predeceased her in 2021. She is survived by her son Mark Thomas Laser (Kathleen Kelly) of Carlisle, PA, daughter Amy Laser Kiger and grandson Jackson Thomas Kiger, both of Staunton, VA. In addition, she is survived by siblings Eltrude Bodkin of State College, PA; Arthur Seaman (Myrna) of Shelby, OH; and Pamela Davis (Greg) of Hilliard, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sara was also predeceased by her son-in-law John Kiger.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO